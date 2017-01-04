LeEco Le 2 64GB Storage Variant Now Available Online In India

Recently famous Chinese Internet and smartphone company LeEco has launched the 64GB inbult storage memory variant of its Le 2 smartphone in India. The smartphone with 3GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage memory variant was previously only available offline in the country now the company has taken a initiative to launch it online too. It priced a little higher because it's offering little high configuration the cost will be INR 13999 compare to the previous model of 32GB inbuilt storage variant, it is exclusively available online on e-commerce site Snapdeal.

Meanwhile, according to GadGets the LeEco Le2 variant is available only in Rose Gold color which was one of the most demanded color from Indian Buyers. Apart from the upgrade in the storage section every thing else remain identical. With this LeEco Le 2 is now available in two variants for online customers one is 32 GB and second is 64GB.

As per Indiatoday's report Snapdeal is also offering special instant discount of 5 percent on all debit cards and credit cards holders, and there is an upto 12 percent discont on banks like HDFC Bank Credit Card, along with that Snapdeal is also offering free gifts like Reliance Jio Sim card, free delivery and LeEco membership worth rupees 4990.

Company had launched Le2 in India back in June last year, and receive good response from the Indian buyer in begning buyers were afraid of trusting the new company but later LeEco managers to establish trust in Indian buyers, Le Max 2 was also launched with Le 2. The smartphone come with a 5.5 inches bezel-less HD display with a resolution of 1080x1920 pixel and 403ppi pixel density. It is powered by a 2.3GHz deca-core MediaTek Helio X20 Soc paired with 3GB of RAM and GPU.

On the camera side the smartphone sports with a 16 megapixel rear camera and a 8 megapixel front facing camera. The smartphone packs with a 3000mAh battery and also supports LTE connectivity. It runs on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow out of the box and weighs 153 grams.