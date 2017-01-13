Samsung to Launch a Foldable Phone Transforming into a 7-inch Tablet

People usually thought of the cool display of Samsung Edge. Yet, you will be more amazed if Samsung technology brings out an even cooler gadget within this year.

The Korean tech giant is likely to launch a foldable smartphone this 2017. This would be the first Samsung foldable phone that is currently dubbed as Samsung Galaxy X.

According to Korea Herald, the Samsung Galaxy X will be released within July through September or sometime within the third quarter. This is not the first time for Samsung to work on flexible screens.

Samsung was previously noted for placing its screens on the inside fold. By August, the company started developing the fold-out technologies. These technologies allow the screen to be positioned on the folded phone's exterior. Users in this manner can interact with the phone without having to unfold it.

As the source has said on Korea Herald report, shifting into the fold-out phones was not a big challenge for Samsung, since this company already secured the technology of fold-in phones.

Some of the leaked features of the Samsung Galaxy X are the biometric technologies for security purposes. These technologies include palm scanning, eye and facial recognition, and the fingerprint scanner.

Samsung and LG are two gigantic companies expecting to excel on foldable technologies this 2017. Samsung foresees to produce about 100,000 or more foldable devices by the third quarter. LG also looks at making 100,000 foldable devices during the last quarter of the year, BGR reported.

The report further said that LG, however, will be using other companies' smartphone foldable screen builds thanks using it in their own devices. The potential clients here are likely to be Huawei and Apple.

Though foldable smartphones may have some technical hurdles too, the idea that Samsung will finally release this technology this year sounds amazing. The company always seek to provide technological advancements giving its users guaranteed satisfaction.