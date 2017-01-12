Google Parent Alphabet Says No To Internet-Beaming Drones

The first setback was when in 2015 one of X's Titan drone crashed in New Mexico during a test flight and the second was when in June last year Facebook's test flights crash-landed in the Arizona dessert that lead to the investigation by National Transportation Safety Board.

Spokesperson for Alphabet goog research arm X which is in charge of drone projects told Fortune that many of the 50 people who were part of Alphabet Titan Internet drone project have moved to other X projects. Unlike Internet drones they transferred to Project Loon which is focused on using solar-powered balloons to beam internet service to the developing world.

Compared to flying drones technical and economic feasibility of Project Loon is cheaper and more promising to connect remote parts of the world including those in poor areas which was the objective of the Titan project when Google acquired the drone maker Titan Aerospace for an undisclosed amount. It also considered as a help to solve other problems, including disaster relief and environmental damage like deforestation."

Although Project Loon has been the best alternative to Alphabet Titan Internet drone projects it has also experienced a lot of hindrances.

In June Alphabet was sued by Space Data Corporation, an Arizona-based technology company for allegedly stealing Space Data's trade secrets in connection to deliver Internet access by using giant balloons. Two demands were asked by Space Data to Alphabet: Stop using what Space Data claims as confidential and trade secret information and give an unspecified amount of money.

The 9to5 Google reported that Alphabet ended the Titan Internet drone project but delivery initiative of Project Wing drone has also cuts back. The departure of two top leaders caused also the company to cut staff and freeze hiring.

In connection to this Facebook owned Ascenta and Aquila drone pursue of operating high-altitude internet delivery in Santa Clara Valley or Silicon Valley.