Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie Divorce Aftermath: Actor Gets Linked With Kate Hudson As Angie Struggles At Single Parenting

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie custody battle continues to rage. And if the Golden Globes standing ovation which Brad received is any proof, then his Hollywood peers are still with him, supporting wholeheartedly.

According to The Hollywood Gossip, during the recent award ceremony the 53-year old actor appeared on stage to represent the cast of critically acclaimed movie "Moonlight". Fans were in awe to see how fit the actor has become after his long emotional struggle during divorce procedure.

A source told Us Weekly that Brad has been neglecting his health and body due to the stress of ongoing divorce and custody procedure. But now he has lost weight and is focusing on himself again.

The source added that the "Allied" actor is making sure to eat only healthy food and has also appointed a chef to make him proper meals. Brad has also undertaken a routine of regular exercise.

It has been reported that the actor is taking time to indulge in physically activity including hiking, weight training, walking and is generally spending a lots of time outside. Clean living and eating right is the path that Brad has taken to revolve his health around.

Moreover, Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson is now being rumored to have romantically involved. An anonymous insider has tipped of to Woman's Day magazine that Kate is Brad's mystery woman and the pair have become close over the past few weeks. It has been also rumored that they are meeting in secret for quite some time now.

Meanwhile, it seems like not all is happy and dandy for ex-wife Angelina Jolie. According to Hollywood Gossip an insider revealed to OK! magazine that the actress is finding it hard to juggle work and kids since she and Brad decided to lead separate ways.

"She didn't always acknowledge it, but Brad was a huge help -- breaking up fights, reading to the little ones. He used to cook for them too," Ok! quotes the source saying. "Now that she has to do everything, she's overwhelmed and anxious all the time. Between that and the stress of strategizing this divorce, she's barely sleeping and not eating."

The ex couple has recently hired a private judge and is currently fighting for custody of their six kids. Brad Pitt has negotiated for a shared custody but Angelina Jolie wants sole custody of the children.

Hiring a private judge to prevent disclosing the case details to the public and media, and also to move the procedure faster is something Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston also did back in the days.