'Legends of Tomorrow' Season 2 Returns January 24: 'iZombie' Actor Joins Cast; Episode 9 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed

"iZombie" actor Matthew MacCaull will be a part of the second half of "Legends of Tomorrow" Season 2. Aside from that, the official plot synopsis and promo clip of episode 9 'Raiders of the Lost Art' has been revealed.

According to YVR Shoots, "iZombie" alum Matthew MacCaull is officially returning as Commander Steel in the second half of "Legends of Tomorrow" Season 2.

MacCaull was spotted filming some scenes with cast member Arthur Darvill in downtown Vancouver on Thursday, January, 12, 2017. the pair was shooting scenes for episode 13, titled "Moonshot."

Advertisement

Commander Steel, a.k.a. Henry Heywood, is Nate's (Nick Zano) grandfather. He made his debut appearance in the Season 2 premiere of the CW series, along with his fellow Justice Society of America members Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), Stargirl (Sarah Grey), Dr. Mid-Nite (Kwesi Ameyaw) and Obsidian (Dan Payne). He was last seen in episode 2 of the current season.

As for the official plot synopsis of episode 9, Spoilers Guide notes, "When Damien Darhk (guest star Neal McDonough) and Malcolm Merlyn (guest star John Barrowman) try to capture Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill) in 1967, they create an Aberration big enough to draw the attention of the Legends. However, when the team arrives they discover that Rip has no memories of his past due to "time drift" and is just a graduate film student.

After trying to convince Rip of who he was, they discover that he possesses an incredibly powerful artifact known as the Spear of Destiny, which the Legion of Doom is after. Ray (Bradon Routh) and Nate (Nick Zano) realize that the Aberration has also affected them personally making it difficult to help the team.

Meanwhile, Rory (Dominic Purcell) asks Stein (Victor Garber) for help and makes him promise to keep it a secret from the team."

"DC's Legends of Tomorrow" season 2 episode 9 is titled as "Raiders of the Lost Art". The superhero series will return on Tuesday, January 24, 2017, with a new timeslot of 9:00 p.m. EST first and exclusive on The CW.