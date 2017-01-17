'NCIS' Season 14 Episode 12 Spoilers: Gibbs Go After Most Wanted Suspect, Bishop, Reeves Hunts Qasim's Shooter in "Off the Grid"

The wait for NCIS Season 14 Episode 12 is almost over as it will be aired on January 17. Rendering much of enthusiasm and thrill, the episode titled as 'Off the Grid' will be returning to CBS after a mini hiatus.

In the upcoming chapter of NCIS Season 14 Episode 12, Leroy Jethro Gibbs will be going after NCIS most wanted villain or suspect. Previously, fans witnessed Qasim and Bishop working in alliance as an important case has come forward. As for now, this episode will allow Gibbs to take the lead, whereas Bishop will be involved in an off the record case.

According to TV Guide , the synopsis for NCIS Season 14 Episode 12 indicates that Gibbs will be going under the covers and his clandestine approach will be generating an exhilarating storyline.

Rocky Caroll, who plays as NCIS Director Leon Vance, told TVLine that the businessman Chen will be the bone of contention in the next episodes.

He said, "He's going to be the thorn in our side for a while, yeah."

NCIS Season 14 Episode 12 shows Gibbs bumping into the brother of NCIS most wanted suspect. In order to catch the dangerous villain, he jeopardizes his life as he begins working undercover with their antigovernment organization.

Chen is the main focus of the previous and approaching NCIS episodes. The gangster makes money through illegal doings that affect the stock market.

Bishop and Reeves also form an alliance for an unofficial case. It might be linked with taking down Kai Chen. According to Cartermatt, the duo is probably working in order to assist Qasim as he was shot multiple times in the previous episode. Currently, he is in the state of comatose and is struggling in order to come back on his feet.

The approaching Episode 12 will also underline Qasim's fate as he struggles with his life. Moreover, there is a big question mark on Bishop and Qasim's alliance and the forthcoming episode will shed light on the particular aspect too.

NCIS Season 14 Episode 12 is directed by Rocky Carol and will air on January 17 at 8:00 pm on CBS.