Angelina Jolie Shockingly Skin & Bones In A Recent Shopping Trip While Brad Pitt Gets Standing Ovation

Angelina Jolie looked dreadfully thin as she was spotted in a high end store in West Hollywood with son Pax. The skin and bones mother of six was acting very strange as she moved from one aisle to another wearing a large gray trench coat and large dark sunglasses. Sources said that Jolie was unlike her usual self, not talking to anyone and was whispering to her son as they looked at different items. And as Jolie appeared to be wasting away, Brad Pitt was warmly welcomed at the Golden Globes n a standing ovation.

Radar Online was one of the first to report about Angelina Jolie's recent West Hollywood shopping trip with Pax. They were in Fred Segal and looking at shoes and bags. A source said that she did not talk to anyone but she seemed polite. She whispered to her son when she wanted to talk to him but the source could not hear what she was saying despite being very near.

The 'Tomb Raider' actress looked very thin which was very noticeable despite wearing a heavy garment. Her appearance was very much different as to what Brad Pitt looks today. The 'Allied' actor was recently given a standing ovation at the Golden Globes and was warmly welcomed by his peers. Sources close to the actor said that he is very broken after not seeing his kids for a very long time. The last time that they saw each other was during Christmas weekend. Pitt is still pushing for joint custody of their six children while Jolie wants full legal and physical custody.

Angelina Jolie is slowly wasting away with reports saying that she smokes more than two packs per day and not eating well because of stress. People reported just after she filed for divorce that she looked very frail and stressed out. It has been months since this report and people close to the actress are getting very worried about her health.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are still locked in an ugly custody battle. Pitt accused Jolie of having no self-regulating mechanism to protect their children. The two has recently agreed to seal off their children's records since the family is undergoing therapy. The 'Ocean's Eleven' actor is only allowed therapeutic visits accompanied by a therapist.