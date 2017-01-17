Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 | Updated at 2:42 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Massive Gravity Wave Spotted On Venus By Japanese Spacecraft

By Cresswell McCoy (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 17, 2017 02:09 AM EST
In this handout image provided by NASA, the SDO satellite captures a ultra-high definition image of the Transit of Venus across the face of the sun at on June 6, 2012 from space.

In this handout image provided by NASA, the SDO satellite captures a ultra-high definition image of the Transit of Venus across the face of the sun at on June 6, 2012 from space. (Photo : Getty Images/NASA)

A giant gravity wave was spotted on the atmosphere of Venus by a Japanese spacecraft "Akatsuki," this has been the largest ever recorded as the wave was captured stretching over 6200 miles across the planet.

This has not been the first time Venus was found with a gravity wave, the second planet in our Solar System is covered in a thick atmosphere consisting of sulphuric acid clouds that moves west even faster than the rotation of the planet.

It is believed that the giant wave was caused by the gravity of the mountains present on the surface of Venus, as scientists think these towering mountains are the key reason to creating these bows. This has also been the first of its kind to be observed on Venus as stated on Mail Online.

The wave was captured by JAXA's Akatsuki spacecraft as it appeared like a bright spot in the images, the European Space Agency have stated that these waves are found in Earth's atmosphere as well.

According to The Verge, the gravity wave might possibly mean that the atmospheric conditions closer to the planet's surface are more variable than predicted. Back in 2015, Akatsuki spotted this particular gravity wave but lost sight due to a change in the spacecraft's orbit. Later on when it returned to its place after almost three weeks the wave had vanished.

Researchers from the Rikkyo University in Tokyo have been studying the bow shaped patch that appeared in 2015. It is a pair of high and low temperature regions with amplitude about 5 km. the surprising fact is that it remained at the same position despite the geographical atmospheric super rotation.

The westward wind touches a maximum speed of 100 meters per second at the cloud top altitudes. Scientists are onto further research and they might produce new studies about the recent finding.  

 

 

SEE ALSO

Planet Hunt: Astronomers are Searching the Alpha Centauri

Earth’s Moon Formed In “Moonlet” After Several Earth Impacts

NASA Released More Accurate Map of 2017’s Solar Eclipse

TagsJAXA Akatsuki, Venus gravity wave, Space News, gravitational waves, space discoveries

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Castro's funeral Castro's sister

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

La Union de Morelos official photo

Mexican Totoaba Fish Near Extinction –Bladder With Aphrodisiac Properties Worth More Than Cocaine

Mexican totoaba fish near extinction because of poaching. Fish's swim bladder is highly-prized for its aphrodisiac properties with prices similar to cocaine on the black market.
Prince Harry attends the ICAP's 24th annual charity trading day in aid of Sentebale at ICAP on December 7, 2016 in London, England.

Prince Harry Is With Meghan Markle For A Weekend Of Hopeful Public Appearances And Royal Family Introduction [VIDEO]
The Science Behind Marijuana

Marijuana on Expanding Research to Become A Medicinal Drugs
WWE Superstar and Andre The Giant Battle Royal Winner. I am bringing the End Of Days to everyone in WWE!

WWE News and Update: Baron Corbin, A New Wrestler To Beat
Scenes Of The Cairns Region

The Great Barrier Reef Once Used To Be Above Sea Level 125000 Years Ago
Shocking News|First British man to reveal he's PREGNANT says he tracked down sperm donor viaFacebook

First British Man to Get PREGNANT with Sperm Donor from Facebook is an Ex-Asda Worker
Queen Elizabeth II attends a Christmas Day church service at Sandringham on December 25, 2015 in King's Lynn, England.

Queen Elizabeth II Almost Got Shot: The Queen Brushes Off The Near Death Experience Like A Champ

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics