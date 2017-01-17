Mummies Of Babies And Crocodiles Found Inside The Tomb Of Ancient Egypt

A detailed view of art or recovered pieces displayed in part in the permanent Egyptian collection and also part of the 'Queens of the Nile' Exhibition .(Photo : Getty Images/Dean Mouhtaropoulos)

A team of archeologists from Sweden has discovered 3600 years old tombs in Gebel el Silsila. It is the first time in history, archeologists found mummified bodies of crocodiles and babies. Researchers also found burial gifts and other kinds of stuff like ceramic vessels and jewelry.

Archeologist group from Lund University directed by Maria Nilsson and John Ward uncovered the total of 12 tombs and three crypts cut into the rock. This site resides at the bank of Nile and it is 65 km north of Aswan. Radioactive Carbon Dating data suggests that the evidence is around 3600 years old.

According to the report by Mail Online, it is the same period when Thutmose III and Amenhotep II have appeared on the thrones, they are in the top list of Egypt's most famous kings lived. It was the 18th dynasty of Gebel el Silsila when those things were built. That time several temples were built and researchers are assuming that Luxor and temple of Karnak were built during this time period.

Lead researcher John Ward said in a statement,”the ancient site was also a major hub of commerce, political activity, and worship”.

Seeker reports suggest that Archeologists found plenty of rock-cut tombs at that site. Among those 12 tombs, two of them containing burial gifts and other offerings, three tombs were used to bury kids and the rest of the tombs were belonging several animal mummies like Crocodiles, Sheep, and Goats.

The presence of Goats and sheep are believed to have been sacrificed. Although, researchers haven’t yet uncovered the reason why crocodiles were kept in that place. Some expert claims that sheep & goats were placed there intentionally or they were washed by water.

There were multiple burials of various aged persons in the same chamber, researchers are assuming that they from the same family. One of the graves contains a coffin of an infant which was covered with textured linen cloths. Burial gifts include ceramic vessels, amulets, colored pebbles, worked flint and necklaces.

Archaeologists hope that the discovery will uncover the history of Egypt particularly because Thutmose III is thought to be the pharaoh linked to the exodus of the Israelites and one of the greatest leaders in Egypt's history.