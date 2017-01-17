Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

'Grimm' Season 6 Episode 3 Spoilers: Fans Wait For Nick's Clone As He Might Become Renard In David Guintoli's Directorial Debut "Oh Captain, My Captain"

By Bisma Kaleem (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 17, 2017 10:17 PM EST
Actor attends the 'Grimm' press line during Comic-Con International on July 23, 2016 in San Diego, California.(Photo : Getty Images/Frazer Harrison)

The upcoming episode of Grimm Season 6 will render epic enthusiasm and mystery at its pinnacle. David Guintoli will kick off his directorial debut, which will make Episode 3 even more exciting.

NBC's supernatural spectacle Grimm Season 6 Episode 3 will allow Roiz to take over as Nick in the episode titled as "Oh Captain, My Captain".

According to Spoiler TV, the Witch's Hat will come into play again as it has already caused a lot of challenges and rendered the team into severe predicaments in the past. As for now, it will give the Scooby gang an advantage as it will turn their leader Nick into a carbon copy of their adversary captain Renard.

Adalind (Claire Coffee) will be putting forward her pretend fiancé after the foxy royal bastard left their "Trust Me Knot" contract worthless and of no use, as seen in the previous episode. Moreover, the team will try their best to achieve the planned goals and will make sure that everything goes exactly the way it has been planned.

According to the promo, Eve/Juliette (Bitsie Tulloch) and Rosalee (Bree Turner) will be working in alliance to initiate a spell that once transformed Adalind into Juliette and vice versa. They will be present around each other and along with Monroe (Silas Weir Mitchell) too in order to view Nick transform into Renard.

In an interview with Yahoo TV, David Guintoli gave a possible hint as far as Portland's end is concerned.

"Nick isn't promised a happy ending, and I am not sure he will get one, which I am fine with," Giuntoli said. He also explained his debut as a pleasant "humbling" experience. Although, for him it was a daunting and maintained it as "nervous wreck" the night before the shoot.

As far as the romantic aspect is concerned, Nick established that since now he has a son, his main aim of is to shield his family, which has put a big question mark on his relationship with ex Juliette.

"I think he wants to keep Kelly safe about all else. But he has love for all three of them now," Giuntoli said speak of Nick's son and the two most significant women in his life currently.

"Grimm" Season 6 Episode 3 will air on Friday January 20 at 8pm on NBC.

