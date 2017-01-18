Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Kyle Lowry Has Done The Right Thing: Raptors Star Has No Worry About Free Agency

Jan 18, 2017
As some of the NBA superstars will be free agents this off season, Kyle Lowry will also be one on the list. Recently Kyle was given the option to re-sign with the Toronto Raptors, it is left up to Kyle to remain with the Raptors or not as he is still has options.

He was traded from the Houston Rockets in 2012 by the Raptors and they even re-signed him in 2014. Given the option to remain with the team Kyle touched on his opinion stating that it's definitely his home and he has been given the key to it, Sports Media reported.

Kyle feels that he has been most successful with the Raptors and he is certainly not worried about free agency this summer. For the moment he wants to stay focused and keep winning to get to the next level.

According to Real GM, the superstar had to wait till his fifth season to become a full time starter. What is certain is that he might get much more in his contract in free agency. The four year deal he signed in 2014 was for $48 million. With the years gone by and his performance increased he is sure to get more in a new contract.

Kyle keeps his principles simple he feels that it must just be professional, in an interview he stated that everything has been happening the right way in the last couple of years. The long time Raptors player feels he has done exactly what he was supposed to be doing. At the moment he has no worry about free agency and he will take that only when the time arrives.

Until summer, all that he wants to do is stay focused and get some more numbers on the board. The option of Kyle staying with the Toronto Raptors is left up to him and he will chose what he feels best for him.

