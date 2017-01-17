Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, January 17, 2017

NBA Superstar Carmelo Anthony Is Upset With Knicks And Phil Jackson, Player Has No Trade Clause

Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks sits on the bench during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on December 13, 2016 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks sits on the bench during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on December 13, 2016 in Phoenix, Arizona.(Photo : Getty Images/Christian Petersen)

It appears that the New York Knicks has limited options due to Carmelo Anthony's no trade clause in his contract. In 2014, Carmelo re-signed with the Knicks for $124 million for five years. The star certainly likes to remain with the Knicks but he could approve a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers or Los Angeles Clippers.

As per reports, it is clearly understood that Carmelo will only accept being dealt with the Cavs or the Clippers. Charlie Rosen the media member who has a close relationship with Phil Jackson stated the same that he has two options as per Real GM.

As for Carmelo he does not seem to be going anywhere at the moment, but he also has an early termination option after the 17 - 18 season. Looking from is perspective it does not really matter what the Cavs or the Clippers want, it matter what Carmelo wants.

Taking that into consideration, from the recent events Carmelo looks to be upset with Phil Jackson as he is not happy about the number of tweets sent out by New York Daily News' Frank Isola as per Forbes.

Frank Isola tweeted that Carmelo suggested what Charley Rosen wrote about him may be Phil's thoughts as well. The star did not seem to take this in a good way as the other tweets by Frank also stated, he is not too thrilled with what Phil Jackson's media friend wrote about him.

Carmelo has a performance of 19.4 this season, which is comparatively less than his previous 24.2 in 2013-14 and 24.8 in 2012-13. It looks like those were his career heights, based on social media the talk is all about Carmelo being displeased with the Knick president. Though he does not have any trade clause he can still approve a trade with the Cavs and Clippers if needed. 

 

 

