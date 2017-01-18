Reported Death For Edward, Bella, Jacob: Different Stars Cast Rumored For 'Twilight' Reboot

Actors Kristen Stewart (L) and Robert Pattinson arrive at the premiere of Summit Entertainment's 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2' at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 12, 2012 in Ca.(Photo : Getty Images/Christopher Polk)

It seems like there is a chance for Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart to again share the screen. It has been four years now that the fans are hoping for a "Twilight" reboot or a sequel and there is a possibility it might happen.

During an interview with Screen Daily, Patrick Wachsberger of Lionsgate Motion Pictures admitted that although nothing has been official, but there is possibility of a Twilight sequel to happen soon.

"It's a possibility," Screen Daily quoted Wachsberger saying. "Not a certainty but it's a possibility. It's about Stephenie [novelist Stephenie Meyer]. If she wants to tell a story related to those characters we're here for her."

Lionsgate Films has launched many famous film franchisees over the years, including The Twilight Saga, The Hunger Games, The Divergent Series, Saw, and The Expendables.

However, Kristen Stewart has admitted her hesitant to again join her name with Robert Pattinson. If a "Twilight" sequel does happen then it's been speculated that different actors might get casted.

According to NY Times, Kristen stated that fans started obsessing over her and Robert's pairing so much that they turned their relationship into a product. Thus the pairing started to seem fake to her and wasn't real life anymore.

Kristen further stated that the whole fans and media attention started to feel very gross to her. She simply did not want to become a story headline for entertainment value.

In an interview with Variety author Stephanie Meyer stated that if she ever continues the story of Bella and Edward then, it's possible that the main characters; ie. Edward, Bella and Jacob, are likely to die. Apparently, "Twilight" is not a happy place for her to be.

Moreover Meyer added that she is more interested in a plot that is based in other worlds, like Middle Earth. Fans are speculating is it possible for vampire themed movie to take place in such universe.