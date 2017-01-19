Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Sony's Confirms Launch Event For February - Company To Unveil Latest Devices Including Xperia A Lineup At Upcoming MWC 2017

By Bisma Kaleem (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 19, 2017 04:46 AM EST
Sony Xperia XZ and X performance updated with Decemberâ€™s security patch

Sony Xperia XZ and X performance updated with Decemberâ€™s security patch(Photo : Getty images)

Mobile World Congress for the year 2017 is scheduled to commence next month and followers are expected to see a new range of different devices. 

Sony has kicked off its preparations to display its marvels in the approaching Mobile World Congress waiting to be held on 27th February and has started sending out press invitations for its press conference.

Companies such as Huawei, LG, and Lenovo have already authenticated their press conferences for MWC 2017, but none of them has decided to launch events on the same day as Sony. All of the above technological giants are arranging for 26th February and have sent invitations for the mentioned date, which is just before Sony's big day.

According to Phone Android, not much is dished out and details regarding Sony's forthcoming plans are still up in the air. However, the rumor mill is churning that Sony will be presenting its successor of the Xperia XA. Along with that, Sony is expected to release a few mid-range devices as well as other updates for its current smartphones and gadgets. 

Samsung is yet to announce its press conference for MWC 2017. It is anticipated that the South Korean company will be unveiling its flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S8.

As per Xperia Blog, Sony has not released any new smartphones at CES 2017, which is why the Japanese giant is planning to introduce new announcements and gadgets with a huge bang.

There are currently two unacknowledged Xperia handsets. There details were leaked and both of them are said to be armed with MediaTek Helio P20 chipsets. There is a third Xperia model as well and its model number is G3121.

Xperia G3121 is said to be the strongest one as it sports 4GB RAM and a full HD (1080p) display, with a vague size. The previous two are said to be the mid-range devices.

The event will take place in Barcelona, Spain. 

 

 

