Drake Trying To Be A Dad To JLo's Twin Kids; Rapper Spends Time With Kids And Mommy At Home

Jennifer Lopez and Drake alleged relationship turned rather serious within weeks. Many might think they are moving too fast but others will gush about how the couple is redefining date-night goals.

According to People, the couple spent private dinner time at the celebrity hotspot -Catch- in LA. Drake and JLo booked the terrace so that no one interrupts them on their date.

Many people witnessed that the pair did not arrived at the restaurant together. But witnesses also added that once they were inside, Jennifer and Drake spent the whole time sitting very close to each other and were all laughs and smiles.

But the major step forward came in their relationship when Drake decided to meet Jen's 8-year-old twins (with ex-husband Marc Anthony), Max and Emme. Sources reported that Drake spends a lot of time at Jennifer's house and he gets to see the kids all the time.

Earlier this month, Drake and Jennifer were spotted getting rather cozy as they stepped out for a late evening dinner at another L.A. hotspot, Nobu. Sources stated that Drake was being very flirtatious and had his arm around her. And Jennifer was giggling and having a great time.

Drake has also promised JLo's dad that he will never hurt his daughter. A source told Hollywood Life, Jennifer was having a conversation with her dad on phone when Drake asked her to let him talk to her dad.

"She gave him the phone and didn't know what Drake was going to say. She was nervous but when Drake said what he said to her dad, she nearly melted. It was quite a cute moment," Hollywood Life quoted the source saying.

Over the holidays, Drake also presented his lady love a $100,000 Tiffany Victoria necklace, which sported over 15 carats worth of round, pear and marquise-shaped diamonds.

Drake and JLo is spending time together for professional purposes as well. The musical duo is currently working on new music.