Drake Tells Jlo's Dad He Will Never Hurt Her; Rapper Gifts Girlfriend $100k Diamond-Platinum Necklace And A Prom

Drake seems pretty dedicated in his new relationship. To impress his new girl Jennifer Lopez, the rapper recently gifted her a pretty necklace.

So what's special about it. Well, this particular one is $100,000 platinum and diamond necklace Tiffany & Co. Victoria. Well, JLo definitely is worth that and more.

According to, Us Weekly, Jennifer was wearing the beautiful necklace, which has about 16 carats of diamonds in different cuts, at Drake's New Year's Eve concert in Vegas. Later the same night, she also wore a gold pendent chain. Interestingly, the chain posses striking resembles to one of Drake's gold chain.

Drake being a thoughtful boyfriend did not stop at only material things while showing affection to her girlfriend. Just before New Year, Drake learned that JLo never went to her prom and that is something she misses not experiencing.

So Drake made preparation in a LA church along the theme of winter wonderland formal look. "He wanted her to have that experience," Us Weekly quoted a source.

Only close friends were invited and Drake-JLo were crowned the prom king and queen, respectively. A friend of Drake revealed that JLo was the childhood crush. How cute.

Meanwhile, Drake also told JLo's dad that he will never hurt his daughter. Now this is getting serious. According to a source told Hollywood Life, Jennifer was talking with her dad on phone when Drake requested her if he can talk as well and say hello.

"She gave him the phone and didn't know what Drake was going to say. She was nervous but when Drake said what he said to her dad, she nearly melted. It was quite a cute moment," Hollywood Life quoted the source saying.

Drake assured JLo's father that he is a good man and he only has best intentions for JLo. She is very special to the rapper and he is really into her.