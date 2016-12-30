Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Saturday, December 31, 2016

Drake admits JLo is "the one" while Jennifer Lopez is only using the rapper, reveal insiders

By Staff Writer
First Posted: Dec 30, 2016
JLo and Drake on Instagram

JLo and Drake on Instagram

 

It seems like Drake and Rihanna is indeed in a relationship. The musical duo has not only been spending a lot of time together but also posted series of cute pictures of them on social media.

According to Hollywood Life, Drake and JLo both posted the same cute picture on Instagram in which they can be seen cuddling up. This picture has fueled up their dating rumors to another notch.

Drake is known to be a mama's boy. And now an insider revealed that the rapper has admitted to his mother that he feels JLo could the one for him.

"Drake said he gets gitty and has this warm feeling in his stomach every time he's with her. He told mom he's never smiled as much in his life as he does when he's with Jennifer," Hollywood Life quoted the insider saying.

The source further added that Drake's mother has given her seal of approval after seeing how serious her son is for JLo. Drake has apparently claimed that he respects the singer and wants to have more than a casual hookup with her.

According to People another source stated while working together on a new music the pair is getting closer personally as well. And Jen loves the attention she is getting from Drake.

Meanwhile it seems like not everybody is pleased with the situation. Drake's ex Rihanna has recently unfollowed her long time friend JLo on Twitter. Is this a subtle attempt to oppose Drake-JLo by RiRi?

Hollywood Life also reports that radio personality Funk Flex lashed out at Drake via Twitter. He posted a series of vulgar and explicit tweets, claiming that JLo is only hanging out with Drake to make her ex Diddy jealous.

Sources revealed that Diddy also thinks Drake is a downgrade for JLo and the singer is only using the "Hotline Bling" rapper and nothing more.

 

 

Rihanna Unfollows Jennifer Lopez On Instagram Amid Drake-JLo Dating Gossip

Jennifer Lopez chooses Drake over million dollar New Year eve gig; source claims the musical duo respects each other

Drake and Jennifer Lopez dating rumour is rife; Find out who else came before JLo in Drake's life

Drake and Jennifer Lopez rumored to be the new hot couple after the duo spotted spending time together

TagsDrake, JLo, Diddy, Funk Flex, Rihanna, Drake JLo romance

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

