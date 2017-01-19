Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, January 19, 2017 | Updated at 7:50 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

MALWARE WARNING: Malware Scam Targets Google Chrome User's Using 'Font Update' Technique

By Honey A. Demecillo (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 19, 2017 06:52 PM EST
How to remove a computer virus / malware

How to remove a computer virus / malware(Photo : The Computer Made Simple/ You Tube)

Researchers have found another malware campaign that is particularly targeting Google Chrome clients on Windows PCs. This malware is attempting to deceive the users to download a font update package for a corrupted fonts. This campaign utilizes the scandalous EITest chain that has been utilizing in multiple exploit kits that lead to an identity thief, ransomware, and other different sorts of assaults. However, this time it is being utilized in more targeted attacks instead of being used in exploit kits.

According to Fox News report, as indicated by the research of the security firm Proofpoint, this malicious hacker are breaking into poorly-ensured sites and embedding JavaScript that will wait for Chrome browsers to point out the sites via search engines. When it finds the guest's browser, the code will be infused in the page that would show an alert, which makes the page content unreadable. Since the "X" does not close this alert, clients will probably click on the "Update" button. By this, it enables the malware to download and install a record that is implied to be a font file.

WCCFtech stated that the "Chrome_Font.exe" is a sort of ad fraud adware that will know as Fleercivet, a name that is given by Microsoft. This malware is loaded with some hidden ads, though this kind of adware is not awfully dangerous but the group of criminals behind this scheme has unleashed far more awfully things previously. Once the computer is infected, it will begin browsing in the background on its own.

The EITest infection chain utilized as a part of its most recent Chrome malware campaign that has been already used to trade off an extensive number of websites, utilizing known vulnerabilities in WordPress or Joomla. They act by taking little amounts of traffic from these sites and diverting them to a malicious payload. The EITest campaign was showed up in 2014 where the last payload has varied incredibly, implying that the EITest group has rented their traffic source to numerous cyber-criminal operations.

For a very wide range of its lifespan, the EITest group has rented traffic to exploit kit operators, who utilized Flash, Silverlight, IE, and other susceptible to install malware on client's gadgets automatically, without client's knowledge that there is something wrong.

 

SEE ALSO

Google Project Fi Referral Program Will be Extended Due to Subscribers Huge Response

Apple's GarageBand and Logic Pro X App; Extremely Improve Compatibility Between Two Application

Apple's 10th Anniversary, iPhone 8 Planned With OLED Display, High-End Innovation

Fiat Chrysler Allegedly Equip a Software that Cheats Emission Test According to EPA

FCC Reveals the Updated Nvidia Shield Portable, Launching is still Uncertain

TagsGoogle Chrome, Google malware, chrome malware, Chrome_Font.exe, Google Chrome updates, EITest

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

First Humans Arrived In North America 24,000 Years Ago

First Humans Arrived In North America 24,000 Years Ago

New scientific researches point out that the first humans arrived North America, 10,000 years earlier than previously thought.
A detailed view of art or recovered pieces displayed in part in the permanent Egyptian collection and also part of the 'Queens of the Nile' Exhibition .

Mummies Of Babies And Crocodiles Found Inside The Tomb Of Ancient Egypt
ELLE's Annual Women In Television Celebration 2017 - Red Carpet

"Fantastic Beasts 2" Cast, News & Update: Zoe Kravitz Explains Leta Lestrange's Role in Newt Scamander's Life in Sequels [DETAILS]
La Union de Morelos official photo

Mexican Totoaba Fish Near Extinction –Bladder With Aphrodisiac Properties Worth More Than Cocaine
Prince Harry attends the ICAP's 24th annual charity trading day in aid of Sentebale at ICAP on December 7, 2016 in London, England.

Prince Harry Is With Meghan Markle For A Weekend Of Hopeful Public Appearances And Royal Family Introduction [VIDEO]
The Science Behind Marijuana

Marijuana on Expanding Research to Become A Medicinal Drugs
WWE Superstar and Andre The Giant Battle Royal Winner. I am bringing the End Of Days to everyone in WWE!

WWE News and Update: Baron Corbin, A New Wrestler To Beat

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics