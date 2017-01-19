Apple's 10th Anniversary, iPhone 8 Planned With OLED Display, High-End Innovation

Apple has a major plan to celebrate because 2017 will be the tenth anniversary of the first iPhones released. But because of Apple's eager plans for the gadgets, as of now, there are plenty of rumors which indicates the impressive features that will be coming in 2017. Speculations said that Apple will be testing more than 10 prototypes of iPhone models, it will be a radical upgrade with an edge-to-edge display that will get rid of the top and bottom bezels where features like the Touch ID unique fingerprint sensor placed.

According to YAHOO Tech, regarding on fabricating, the following iPhone is probably going to have a stainless steel body that which holding two glass plates. The high-end models are ought to have an OLED display, which offers higher difference and more profound blacks. OLED additionally utilized less power than the classic LCD. Switching to OLED innovation could permit Apple to make a first iPhone handset with a specific level of bending, which is similar to its fundamental rival Samsung's Galaxy S7 edge.

MSN NEWS added that Apple could likewise be working on a handset that has a borderless display that covers the greater part of the gadget's front surface, just like to the Xiaomi Mi Mix, which became a sensation in 2016. Therefore, the iPhone's traditional "Home" button will be disposed and a Touch ID fingerprint reading innovation and the front camera will be incorporated directly into the screen. However, it is still unclear whether this would be held for the OLED model or would go to a full range of handsets.

Meanwhile, Apple is said to have a plan to position the OLED iPhone 8 as a "Premium" model that will maybe be sold with the standard flat display of 4.7, 5, and 5.5-inch iPhone models. However, it is still undecided on what size is exactly will be accessible and which designs will be sold. All models are relied on to get the dust-resistance and interestingly, appropriate water-resistance for up to one meter deep.

Lastly, Apple could convey a wireless charging solution for its handsets, which is motivated by the American tech firm that as of now uses for its Apple Watch. Throughout the years, Apple has traditionally uncovered its new iPhone models in the fall, so the "iPhone 8" will not be expected before September 2017.