Samsung Ships Galaxy A series and Galaxy J Series for Over 100 Million Individually

Samsung Electronics, the giant tech is planning to have a consignment goals for their upcoming mid-range smartphones which are Galaxy A series and low-end Galaxy J series. The company is aiming for 20 million and 100 million, individually, according to the person who briefed in that matter. Just a week ago, Samsung has formally revealed the Galaxy A7, A5, and A3 in which they are all brag with a waterproof design, unique fingerprint scanner, and a full HD AMOLED display that are commonly featured in every high-end smartphone before.

The Investor stated that the past models of Galaxy J series have accumulated with a high popularity in emerging smartphone in the market of India and South America. The released comes up during claims that Samsung has set its yearly objectives of consignment for the Galaxy S8 for 60 million handsets. The release date was moved in mid-April from March, which is Samsung often started to launch its most recent flagship models.

Furthermore, PhoneArena added that the Galaxy A (2017) series are focused on lesser developed markets, such as Russia and Eastern Europe, where the mid-range gadgets are much proven that they are more popular. While the Galaxy J (2017) series is much anticipated to be significantly more popular due to the gadgets' amazing specs at the price that they are sold for. The fundamental main force is the developing markets such as South America and India, which gives series of great deals.

Samsung - the world's biggest smartphone producer - demonstrated enhanced final quarter of performance in 2015, yet it has been hit by a double punch that consists of the deadly imperfections of its Galaxy Note 7 and decreases smartphone demand. In a recent report by statistical surveying firm IDC, the worldwide smartphone market gaining just 1.6 percent in 2016 with the quantity of smartphone shipments remaining at 1.46 billion while it is estimated to develop at around 4 percent by this year. The anticipated development figure for 2017 is much lower than the double-digit rate in the early years of the smartphone generation.