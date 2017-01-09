Nokia 6 Release Date and News: Nokia 6 Premium Design with affordable Price, Exclusively release in China early this year 2017

Nokia is finally back in the smartphone game after the company was sold to Microsoft in 2014. After acquiring the selective Nokia brand licensing rights in mobile phones in 2016, the HMD Global Oy (HMD) is pleased to announce the launching of its Nokia 6 mobile phone in China. Although the mid-range China-Exclusive is not precisely what everyone all wanted, partly it will give everyone some profitable vision for the approaching fate of the HMD-owned brand.

HMD stated the reason why they choose China to launch the first Android smartphone because of an impression of the desire to meet the present reality needs of shoppers in various markets worldwide. Nokia 6 denotes the initial step in HMD's desire to set another standard design, a material quality and manufacturing development over each level of its products by expanding on the hallmarks of a genuine Nokia phone experience. When the Nokia 6 arrives, the shoppers will notice an exceptional craftsmanship and design quality in action as it took 55 minutes to build a single Nokia 6 from a strong solid block of 6000 series of aluminum.

Conveying quality, Nokia 6 display has a brilliant hybrid in-cell of 5.5'' screen with a full of HD resolution and amazing color reproduction that wrapped in 2.5D Gorilla Glass. The display stack is covered together with a polarizer layer empowering phenomenal daylight lucidness and thin shape. The build is finished with the most recent Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with X6 LTE modem that is intended for a fantastic battery life and prevalent graphics performance.

Nokia 6 has a storage of 4GB RAM and 64GB which run the most recent rendition of Android Nougat that is stuffed with entertainment to bring the most recent that Android must offer. The dual amplifiers convey a 6dB that produce a louder sound than a normal amp, giving higher voice, further bass, and unmatched clarity. Dolby Atmos makes an intense, moving sound that appears to stream all around clients. The Nokia 6 rear camera equipped with 16MP stage recognition that has auto focus for a sharp detailed image, and an 8MP front camera. Its f/2.0 aperture lenses and selective camera UI with automatic scene detection can make it easy to require extraordinary shots each time.

According to GSMARENA, Nokia 6 has the TA-1000 model number and its Android security patch level is December 2016. The Android Nougat version is the underlying 7.0 instead of the most recent 7.1.1 available, however, the differences are truly the minor thing and they are mostly concerned about the Google Pixel phones. On the Nokia 6 retail box, the consumers should not expect too excessive accessories inside, yet it is hardly astounding for a midrange.

The CEO of HMD Global, Arto Nummela said that Nokia 6 is an outcome of listening to the consumers desire to have a perfectly made handset with a remarkable durability, entertainment, and display features. It is stated that the intention was to set up a smartphone category and make an item that genuinely meets the consumer needs.