Asus ZenBook 3 Deluxe: A World-Class Premium Build With A Powerful Processing Capabilities As MacBook

Asus has been traditionally active at CES and this year's event, the Asus company offers an incredible laptop that has a premium construction and world-class performance. The company is preparing a slightly larger model of its unique ZenBook 3, that is more likely with the new MacBook Pro. Asus ZenBook 3 Deluxe is an ultrabook sport that measures 14" and a 1080p display that tucked into the body of an original 13" laptop.

According to GSMARENA, the ZenBook 3 Deluxe features a thin, 7.46mm bezel and 77% screen-to-body proportion. Inside the hood, this portable laptop has either an Intel Core i7 processor with Intel HD 620 graphics and up to 16GB RAM up to 1TB SSD storage that can meet the most demand tasks. It weighs 1.1 kg and 12.9mm thin. The battery is 46Wh Li-Po that will last an estimated time of 10 hours of usage.

ZenBook 3 Deluxe display of 1920 x 1080 might be a disappointment for some searching for a higher resolution display that found on MacBook Pro and with the most different Windows-powered laptops. However, the screen features Gorilla Glass 5 that gives proven assurance against drops and scratches while keeping up its optical clarity and slimness. The laptop's body has 15% thinner than MacBook Pro and 30% more slender than MacBook Air that will hide effortlessly in the bag.

ASUS added that ZenBook 3 Deluxe performance rate has 1.13 times more rapid than a MacBook Pro and 1.52 times faster rather than MacBook Air. The capacity drive is similarly smart as it produces accelerating transfer speed up to 1720 MB/s, that is 20 times quicker than the classic SATA SSD, 1.27 times quicker than MacBook Air, and 2.37 times faster than MacBook Pro. ZenBook 3 Deluxe has a 0.3 mm refined cooling fan system that rapidly moves air far from the processor towards a copper pipe.

It is also accompanied by a couple of USB Type-C inputs that gives adaptability. The ThunderboltTM 3 innovation empowers data transfer that accelerate up to 40Gbps and support the double 4K display. It conveys up to 10Gbps transfer speed; that is 40 times quicker than USB 2.0. Asus changed the keyboard on the Deluxe that is coordinated with a unique fingerprint scanner that is integrated into the upper right corner.

ZenBook 3 Deluxe offers an excellent sound for every musical and cinematic experience. It has a four-speaker cluster that is designed to convey unbelievable sound wherever it may go. The main two speakers convey a crisp high, while the base speakers handle deep bassy lows. It is tuned by Harman Kardon which the speakers produce unparalleled fidelity. An exceptional Smart Amp that intelligently controls power output so it can expand the volumes without damaging the speakers, with this outcome, the audio sound can up to four times louder than normal.