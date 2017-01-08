Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, January 09, 2017 | Updated at 1:44 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Asus ZenBook 3 Deluxe: A World-Class Premium Build With A Powerful Processing Capabilities As MacBook

By Honey A. Demecillo (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 08, 2017 07:27 PM EST
ZenBook 3 Deluxe Adds Ports, Power and Pixels

ZenBook 3 Deluxe Adds Ports, Power and Pixels(Photo : YouTube/Laptop)

Asus has been traditionally active at CES and this year's event, the Asus company offers an incredible laptop that has a premium construction and world-class performance. The company is preparing a slightly larger model of its unique ZenBook 3, that is more likely with the new MacBook Pro. Asus ZenBook 3 Deluxe is an ultrabook sport that measures 14" and a 1080p display that tucked into the body of an original 13" laptop.

According to GSMARENA, the ZenBook 3 Deluxe features a thin, 7.46mm bezel and 77% screen-to-body proportion. Inside the hood, this portable laptop has either an Intel Core i7 processor with Intel HD 620 graphics and up to 16GB RAM up to 1TB SSD storage that can meet the most demand tasks. It weighs 1.1 kg and 12.9mm thin. The battery is 46Wh Li-Po that will last an estimated time of 10 hours of usage.

ZenBook 3 Deluxe display of 1920 x 1080 might be a disappointment for some searching for a higher resolution display that found on MacBook Pro and with the most different Windows-powered laptops. However, the screen features Gorilla Glass 5 that gives proven assurance against drops and scratches while keeping up its optical clarity and slimness. The laptop's body has 15% thinner than MacBook Pro and 30% more slender than MacBook Air that will hide effortlessly in the bag.

ASUS added that ZenBook 3 Deluxe performance rate has 1.13 times more rapid than a MacBook Pro and 1.52 times faster rather than MacBook Air. The capacity drive is similarly smart as it produces accelerating transfer speed up to 1720 MB/s, that is 20 times quicker than the classic SATA SSD, 1.27 times quicker than MacBook Air, and 2.37 times faster than MacBook Pro. ZenBook 3 Deluxe has a 0.3 mm refined cooling fan system that rapidly moves air far from the processor towards a copper pipe.

It is also accompanied by a couple of USB Type-C inputs that gives adaptability. The ThunderboltTM 3 innovation empowers data transfer that accelerate up to 40Gbps and support the double 4K display. It conveys up to 10Gbps transfer speed; that is 40 times quicker than USB 2.0. Asus changed the keyboard on the Deluxe that is coordinated with a unique fingerprint scanner that is integrated into the upper right corner.

ZenBook 3 Deluxe offers an excellent sound for every musical and cinematic experience. It has a four-speaker cluster that is designed to convey unbelievable sound wherever it may go. The main two speakers convey a crisp high, while the base speakers handle deep bassy lows. It is tuned by Harman Kardon which the speakers produce unparalleled fidelity. An exceptional Smart Amp that intelligently controls power output so it can expand the volumes without damaging the speakers, with this outcome, the audio sound can up to four times louder than normal.

 

SEE ALSO

Simple But Informative Techniques on 'How To Eliminate Personal Data on Android Phone For Good'

Samsung Latest Update: Samsung Flagship QLED TV Series Revealed on CES 2017 with Three Accessible Models

TCL Unleash BlackBerry 'Mercury' at CES 2017, As TCL Shows off a 4-second Video about the Phone Through Twitter

CES 2017 Update: Huawei Honor 6X; Impressive Features With An Incredible Price

LG News and Release Date: LG offers new set of High-End UHD TV's that features Nano Cell Innovation, will be viewed in CES 2017

Tagslaptop hybrids, Asus ZenBook 3 Deluxe, ASus ZenBook 3 Deluxe Features

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Castro's funeral Castro's sister

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

Shocking News|First British man to reveal he's PREGNANT says he tracked down sperm donor viaFacebook

First British Man to Get PREGNANT with Sperm Donor from Facebook is an Ex-Asda Worker

Hayden Cross, 20, is the first British man to get pregnant. This former Asda worker is now four months pregnant.
Queen Elizabeth II attends a Christmas Day church service at Sandringham on December 25, 2015 in King's Lynn, England.

Queen Elizabeth II Almost Got Shot: The Queen Brushes Off The Near Death Experience Like A Champ
The Royal Family Attend Church On Christmas Day

Kate Middleton And The Places She Had Been Before Becoming A Princess [VIDEO]
Earth From One Million Miles

Mysterious Planet Nibiru Could Smash Down Earth, Conspiracy Theorists Say
An Alternative View Of The 2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2

Coachella 2017: Headline Released; Solo Female Is What The Event Needs Right Now As Beyoncé makes History
The majestic view of Drottningholm Palace in Sweden where friendly ghosts roam according to Queen Silvia of Sweden.

GHOST STORIES: Queen Silvia of Sweden Said Palace Haunted By Ghosts But Friendly Ones [WATCH]
A gamer plays the video game 'For Honor' published by Ubisoft games editor on Sony PlayStation game console PS4 during the 'Paris Games Week'on October 26, 2016 in Paris, France.

Sony’s “Unmissable” 2017 PS4 Exclusives Set To Come Soon

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics