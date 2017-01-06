Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Simple But Informative Techniques on 'How To Eliminate Personal Data on Android Phone For Good'

By Honey A. Demecillo (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 06, 2017 06:36 AM EST
Smartphones are personal belongings that have some valuable secrets. It has delicate business messages, financial details, contact data, and possibly even some vulgar photos that do not need to fall into the wrong hands. The most brilliant thing do is wipe all things that are stored on the phone and get it back to processing settings. The traditional factory data reset is always being a smart idea, yet it may not always sufficient as it will not take care of the job a 100 percent.

Digital Trends reported that when doing a factory reset on Android phone, it should erase the locations of much information so that it will be no longer know where it is stored, yet it does not really overwrite the data. In that case, there is a possibility for somebody to utilize off-the-rack to restore some of the data and recover it. There are ways on how to properly wipe the hidden data on Android phone.

The first thing to do is, Encrypt the data, this choice is built-in to Android phone that obliges the owner to enter a PIN or a password each time they turn the phone on. It implies that someone is attempting to recover information from the phone after the user requires an exceptional key to decode it. In doing this method the user needs to fully charge the phone or keep it connected to the charger while doing this procedure, since it takes a few hours depending upon how much data the user has. For Android 6.0 Marshmallow, it ought to be encrypted by default.

Moreover, Android Authority stated that after doing the encrypt the data technique, the user can simply perform a factory reset the way they typically do. If the user wanted to get rid of the personal data that is stored deep within the phone, the solution will be load a bunch of files like songs, movies, or anything just to fill up the phone's storage. After that, perform another factory reset so that the intruders may have the capacity to retrieve the dummy data.

The user can likewise get an application to do it. There are few alternatives in the Play Store such as Secure Erase with iShredder 3. This app can wipe and secure delete the free space on a device, it is also having a military grade security, wipe and sanitize undesirable files on Android phone easily.

 

