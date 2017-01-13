HTC U Ultra vs Google Pixel XL: Which Is Better And Which Is Not

HTC has declared another family member of smartphones in the U range. It will be launched only halfway through January 2017. The U range is intended to focus on conveying smartphones that will serve the user in a better way. The U Ultra is an exceptional device that is debuted along with the mid-range U-Play, in spite of the fact that the U Ultra is not HTC's 2017 flagship, still it offers an awesome designs, strong specs, and features that set to go up against Samsung's Galaxy S7 and the Google Pixel XL smartphones. However there is a comparison between U Ultra and Google Pixel, here are the differences.

According to Pocket-lint, both HTC U Ultra and Google Pixel offers incredible designs with unique fingerprint sensor and USB Type-C. HTC U Ultra has a beautiful one of a kind design that offers a 3D formed liquid surface and a curved glass development that is shaded with a layered mineral in depth. The Google Pixel XL conveys an extraordinary design that is built from a mix of glass and metal with a glass panel board which serving at the top of a third of rear. There is no physical button on the front but around unique fingerprint sensor that is available on the back, USB Type-C and Pixel XL retains the 3.5mm jack.

The HTC U Ultra has 5.7-inch of Super LCD 5 primarily display with 2560 x 1440 resolution for a pixel density of 515ppi, and it is ensured by Gorilla Glass 5. While the Google Pixel XL keep things basic which is the Super AMOLED and likewise protected by Gorilla Glass 4. It is smaller than the U Ultra at 5.5-inches, however, it has a similar resolution that makes it marginally sharper on the paper with a pixel density of 534ppi.

Advertisement

The Google Pixel XL has a 12.3-megapixel with 1.55µm pixels as well. It has a somewhat smaller gap than the U Ultra at f/2.0 and it passes up a major opportunity for OIS, yet it has PDAF and laser autofocus. It is not just about the specs, however, the Google Pixel has a standout amongst the most very respected cameras in current Android smartphones. Meanwhile, when in terms of front camera, U Ultra featured a 16mp sensor with UltraPixel mode that helps in low light condition.

Phone Arena added that when it comes to hardware HTC U Ultra has the new first class Snapdragon 835 chipset that gives powering over the phone with an octa-core CPU and Adreno 540 GPU. 4GB of Ram is inside along with the 64GB or 128GB of internal storage and it has supported microSD storage, while Google Pixel XL will have the same processor and storage options as HTC U Ultra. However, Pixel XL does not support with microSD and comes in 32GB or 128GB options.

The Pixel XL has a bigger battery limit with a 3450mAh cell contrasted with the U Ultra's 3000mAh, yet both have support for quick charging, while U Ultra has 4000mAh battery life. The HTC U Ultra runs on with Android 7.0 Nougat, while Google Pixel XL runs Android 7.1. Both smartphone access to the Google's Assistant, however, it is more incorporated with the Pixel XL and will always be the first line for Android updating the programs.

Eventually, the choice between these two handsets will come down to the budget and inclination in design features.