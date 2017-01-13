Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, January 13, 2017 | Updated at 11:31 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

HTC U Ultra vs Google Pixel XL: Which Is Better And Which Is Not

By Honey A. Demecillo (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 13, 2017 01:10 AM EST
Google Pixel XL Initial Review

Google Pixel XL Initial Review(Photo : YouTube/Android Authority)

HTC has declared another family member of smartphones in the U range. It will be launched only halfway through January 2017. The U range is intended to focus on conveying smartphones that will serve the user in a better way. The U Ultra is an exceptional device that is debuted along with the mid-range U-Play, in spite of the fact that the U Ultra is not HTC's 2017 flagship, still it offers an awesome designs, strong specs, and features that set to go up against Samsung's Galaxy S7 and the Google Pixel XL smartphones. However there is a comparison between U Ultra and Google Pixel, here are the differences.

According to Pocket-lint, both HTC U Ultra and Google Pixel offers incredible designs with unique fingerprint sensor and USB Type-C. HTC U Ultra has a beautiful one of a kind design that offers a 3D formed liquid surface and a curved glass development that is shaded with a layered mineral in depth. The Google Pixel  XL conveys an extraordinary design that is built from a mix of glass and metal with a glass panel board which serving at the top of a third of rear. There is no physical button on the front but around unique fingerprint sensor that is available on the back, USB Type-C and Pixel XL retains the 3.5mm jack.

The HTC U Ultra has 5.7-inch of Super LCD 5 primarily display with 2560 x 1440 resolution for a pixel density of 515ppi, and it is ensured by Gorilla Glass 5. While the Google Pixel XL keep things basic which is the Super AMOLED and likewise protected by Gorilla Glass 4. It is smaller than the U Ultra at 5.5-inches, however, it has a similar resolution that makes it marginally sharper on the paper with a pixel density of 534ppi.

The Google Pixel XL has a 12.3-megapixel with 1.55µm pixels as well. It has a somewhat smaller gap than the U Ultra at f/2.0 and it passes up a major opportunity for OIS, yet it has PDAF and laser autofocus. It is not just about the specs, however, the Google Pixel has a standout amongst the most very respected cameras in current Android smartphones. Meanwhile, when in terms of front camera, U Ultra featured a 16mp sensor with UltraPixel mode that helps in low light condition.

Phone Arena added that when it comes to hardware HTC U Ultra has the new first class Snapdragon 835 chipset that gives powering over the phone with an octa-core CPU and Adreno 540 GPU. 4GB of Ram is inside along with the 64GB or 128GB of internal storage and it has supported microSD storage, while Google Pixel XL will have the same processor and storage options as HTC U Ultra. However, Pixel XL does not support with microSD and comes in 32GB or 128GB options.

The Pixel XL has a bigger battery limit with a 3450mAh cell contrasted with the U Ultra's 3000mAh, yet both have support for quick charging, while U Ultra has 4000mAh battery life. The HTC U Ultra runs on with Android 7.0 Nougat, while Google Pixel XL runs Android 7.1. Both smartphone access to the Google's Assistant, however, it is more incorporated with the Pixel XL and will always be the first line for Android updating the programs.

Eventually, the choice between these two handsets will come down to the budget and inclination in design features.

 

 

SEE ALSO

Updated YouTube Apps for iOS, gives a Crystal Clear High Definition Content for Smaller Screen iPhones

Facebook Update: Facebook Live Streaming from the Web, Testing will be on September

Google Android Wear Release and Update: Android Wear 2.0 Release In February 2017; Features On-Watch Play Store

Microsoft Garage Release Updated: New Lock Screen; Can Reduce Battery Usage By Using Wi-Fi Instead Of GPS

Ford Official Announcement: Ranger returned in 2019 followed by Bronco in 2020 and both will be built in Michigan

TagsGoogle Pixel XL features, HTC U Ultra, Google Pixel XL Nougat, HTC U Ultra vs. Google Pixel XL

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

WWE Superstar and Andre The Giant Battle Royal Winner. I am bringing the End Of Days to everyone in WWE!

WWE News and Update: Baron Corbin, A New Wrestler To Beat

Corbin, who made his main roster debut at WrestleMania 32 was among the last to win in the Andre the Giant Memorial battle royal.
Scenes Of The Cairns Region

The Great Barrier Reef Once Used To Be Above Sea Level 125000 Years Ago
Shocking News|First British man to reveal he's PREGNANT says he tracked down sperm donor viaFacebook

First British Man to Get PREGNANT with Sperm Donor from Facebook is an Ex-Asda Worker
Queen Elizabeth II attends a Christmas Day church service at Sandringham on December 25, 2015 in King's Lynn, England.

Queen Elizabeth II Almost Got Shot: The Queen Brushes Off The Near Death Experience Like A Champ
The Royal Family Attend Church On Christmas Day

Kate Middleton And The Places She Had Been Before Becoming A Princess [VIDEO]
Earth From One Million Miles

Mysterious Planet Nibiru Could Smash Down Earth, Conspiracy Theorists Say
An Alternative View Of The 2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2

Coachella 2017: Headline Released; Solo Female Is What The Event Needs Right Now As Beyoncé makes History

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics