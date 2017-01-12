Updated YouTube Apps for iOS, gives a Crystal Clear High Definition Content for Smaller Screen iPhones

Another upgrade has been taken off today for the official YouTube application for iOS devices that collides to its maximum resolution on some of the iPhones. It does not get much for the new features or enhancements but it does make a change that will have a significant effect on the individuals who owns a smaller iPhone. The upgrade conveys positive changes to iPhones with the screen size of the 5.5-inch display of the Plus variants, however, this may not be sufficient for a few clients.

YAHOO TECH reported that YouTube released the version 11.49 of its application for Apple's mobile operating system. According to on its release notes, this upgrade includes an On the Rise tab to the UI of the U.S. version of the application, and this tab is committed to emerge makers and artists. YouTube additionally shared that more iOS users will now have an access to have a perfect clear High Definition content, aside from the new section.

Along with that, the 4-inch iPhones can now display up to 1080p resolution videos, although the video-sharing platform will indicate that more iPhone and iPad users will have the benefit of viewing 1080P videos since they are associated with the Wi-Fi network. According to GSMARENA, the resolution for 60fps videos is still constrained to 1080p, despite the fact that the Android gadgets with QHD displays can display 1440p60 options. It added that the iPad is still stuck with the greatest 1080p resolution despite its display that is higher than 1080p.

The iPhone 6, 6s and 7 that is released with 4.7-inch screens can now display the content of the 1440p resolution, which provided the video that is being viewed this resolution. Then again, the iPhone SE and other different iPhones with 4-inch displays will now have the capacity to show videos with 1080p resolutions. With this uplifting news to some various iPhone users, they still need to know that the iOs app still does not accompany with the 1440p at 60fps option, as the 60fps frame rate is still restricted as what stated earlier.