Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, January 12, 2017 | Updated at 10:12 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Updated YouTube Apps for iOS, gives a Crystal Clear High Definition Content for Smaller Screen iPhones

By Honey A. Demecillo (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 12, 2017 09:59 AM EST
New YouTube App for iOS!

New YouTube App for iOS!(Photo : iUpdateOS/ You Tube)

Another upgrade has been taken off today for the official YouTube application for iOS devices that collides to its maximum resolution on some of the iPhones. It does not get much for the new features or enhancements but it does make a change that will have a significant effect on the individuals who owns a smaller iPhone. The upgrade conveys positive changes to iPhones with the screen size of the 5.5-inch display of the Plus variants, however, this may not be sufficient for a few clients.

YAHOO TECH reported that YouTube released the version 11.49 of its application for Apple's mobile operating system. According to on its release notes, this upgrade includes an On the Rise tab to the UI of the U.S. version of the application, and this tab is committed to emerge makers and artists. YouTube additionally shared that more iOS users will now have an access to have a perfect clear High Definition content, aside from the new section.

Along with that, the 4-inch iPhones can now display up to 1080p resolution videos, although the video-sharing platform will indicate that more iPhone and iPad users will have the benefit of viewing 1080P videos since they are associated with the Wi-Fi network. According to GSMARENA, the resolution for 60fps videos is still constrained to 1080p, despite the fact that the Android gadgets with QHD displays can display 1440p60 options. It added that the iPad is still stuck with the greatest 1080p resolution despite its display that is higher than 1080p.

The iPhone 6, 6s and 7 that is released with 4.7-inch screens can now display the content of the 1440p resolution, which provided the video that is being viewed this resolution. Then again, the iPhone SE and other different iPhones with 4-inch displays will now have the capacity to show videos with 1080p resolutions. With this uplifting news to some various iPhone users, they still need to know that the iOs app still does not accompany with the 1440p at 60fps option, as the 60fps frame rate is still restricted as what stated earlier.

 

 

SEE ALSO

Facebook Update: Facebook Live Streaming from the Web, Testing will be on September

Google Android Wear Release and Update: Android Wear 2.0 Release In February 2017; Features On-Watch Play Store

Microsoft Garage Release Updated: New Lock Screen; Can Reduce Battery Usage By Using Wi-Fi Instead Of GPS

Huawei Flagship 2017: Huawei P10 and P10 Plus Leaked; A Good Rivalry of Galaxy Edge Series Allegedly Release on March or April

Samsung Ships Galaxy A series and Galaxy J Series for Over 100 Million Individually

Tagsyoutube app, iOS Apps, iphone

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

BHP Billiton news Chevron news

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

Scenes Of The Cairns Region

The Great Barrier Reef Once Used To Be Above Sea Level 125000 Years Ago

Explorer Dr. Belinda Dechnikwas from the Geocoastal Research Group in the School of Geoscience found that the Great Barier reef Almost Drowned 125000 Years Ago. According to her study it was happened due to the global climate change & rise up of sea temperature .
Shocking News|First British man to reveal he's PREGNANT says he tracked down sperm donor viaFacebook

First British Man to Get PREGNANT with Sperm Donor from Facebook is an Ex-Asda Worker
Queen Elizabeth II attends a Christmas Day church service at Sandringham on December 25, 2015 in King's Lynn, England.

Queen Elizabeth II Almost Got Shot: The Queen Brushes Off The Near Death Experience Like A Champ
The Royal Family Attend Church On Christmas Day

Kate Middleton And The Places She Had Been Before Becoming A Princess [VIDEO]
Earth From One Million Miles

Mysterious Planet Nibiru Could Smash Down Earth, Conspiracy Theorists Say
An Alternative View Of The 2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2

Coachella 2017: Headline Released; Solo Female Is What The Event Needs Right Now As Beyoncé makes History
The majestic view of Drottningholm Palace in Sweden where friendly ghosts roam according to Queen Silvia of Sweden.

GHOST STORIES: Queen Silvia of Sweden Said Palace Haunted By Ghosts But Friendly Ones [WATCH]

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics