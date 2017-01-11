Huawei Flagship 2017: Huawei P10 and P10 Plus Leaked; A Good Rivalry of Galaxy Edge Series Allegedly Release on March or April

Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 | Updated at 2:56 AM ET

By Honey A. Demecillo (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 11, 2017 03:05 AM EST
Huawei P10 Edge Trailer ,Based on Schematic Diagrams and Image Leaks with Specifications

Huawei P10 Edge Trailer ,Based on Schematic Diagrams and Image Leaks with Specifications(Photo : YouTube/TECHCONFIGURATIONS)

Huawei is the third of the biggest smartphone producer that is currently working on its next flagship smartphone, the Huawei P10, and P10 Plus. The said smartphone will certainly one of the most anticipated gadgets of the year. According to Richard Yu, the company's senior VP, the Huawei P10, and P10 Plus will both released in either March or April.

However, according to Phone Arena speculation have been pointed out towards the impressive spec sheets in the store for the P10 series. The said leaks appear to expose its physical home button which is placed underneath the display of the device. Huawei is relied upon to utilize its homegrown Kirin 960 processor with 64-bit octa-core SoC that runs 2.3 GHz that will match with the 6GB RAM storage. The chips offer a four high powered Cortex-A73 and four lower-powered Cortex-A53 CPU cores that accompany with Mali-G71 MP8 GPU.

As indicated by the leaked information, Huawei P10 will have a 5.5-inch QHD (2560 x 1400) AMOLED that means it has a dual edge display. In addition, Android Headlines stated that there are rumors that Huawei P10 will supposedly send with some sort of Al innovation. Meanwhile, Leica's lenses will still collaborate again with the Huawei P10 that will convey a double camera that has the potential to dedicate its second camera to improve images quality like the P9.

The display seems to be curved from the left to the right side and the gadget's frame will be made of metal. Its power/lock and volume button will set on the right-hand side of the Huawei P10 handset. As the leaked goes on, the LED flash is expected to be beside on the double camera, and its unique fingerprint scanners are placed on the back in spite of the home key is on the front screen of the phone. Huawei P10 Plus will likewise get declared by Huawei as it will be exposed with the same specs as Huawei P10 yet has a larger display. 

 

