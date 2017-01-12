Facebook Update: Facebook Live Streaming from the Web, Testing will be on September

Facebook Live Stream is an awesome way for publishers to connect with the audience. The feature is rapidly gaining traction for more creators that utilize it to get across to the audience. As the Facebook listens to its broadcasters feedback to enhance the live video, the company is now eager to share the various of new tools and changes that will give distributors more control, customization, and adaptability over their broadcasts and Facebook will be giving Pages the choices to live-stream through desktop or laptop.

Digital Trends reported that the Live Video on desktop will supports both peripheral cameras that added to the built-in cameras on laptops that will allow Pages to make a bigger assortment of content. This feature was initially spotted on the Facebook application for Windows 10. This variety of broadcast types like daily vlogs, it is an advantage from a simple, stable camera setup, and conveys Live laptops to portable PC's which make this style of broadcasting easier.

Media added that the video metrics for public videos will be accessible for Profiles with at least 5,000 or more followers, in this coming weeks. This lightweight visions will give an approach to public figures, such as the celebrities, journalists, and legislators to better understand how the video content performs on Facebook. In addition, collected insights will be made accessible for a video posted through the span of a week long, month long, or even two months period of time.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Facebook will be launching a permalink URL, which helps the Pages to guide the viewers to all their video content. The viewers who will visit the link will have the capacity to watch a live-stream and get an access to previous Live Video streams and general clips in all one area as well.

The Pages can now also pin applicable comments to the bottom of a live-stream and can cross-post the previously recorded live-streams to different Pages that they work. By this, the publisher can now post seamlessly the video to a multiple Pages at the same time, and this feature will begin its testing in September.