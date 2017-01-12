Google Android Wear Release and Update: Android Wear 2.0 Release In February 2017; Features On-Watch Play Store

Google declared an updated Android Wear devices eight months ago, and it was confirmed for a few months but the software was postponed yet it would arrive sooner by early 2017. Android Wear 2.0 was supposedly released in May 2016, however, there are specific negative feedbacks for the developer preview and Google decided to re-evaluate and pushed the launched. Google's Android Wear 2.0 is an exceptionally anticipated update to the Android Wear operating system that will arrive in early February.

According to Digital Trends, a Google+ user has posted a screenshot of an email from the Google Play Developer group, encouraging the engineers to distribute their applications for Android Wear 2.0 and declares a time span for the upgrade's release. In particular, Google is attempting to guarantee that the developers will update their applications to permit them to keep running in standalone mode, which means without a reliance on an associated smartphone for connecting to Wi-Fi networks and installing apps. This standalone aspect is an Android Wear 2.0 trademark feature, which was initially declared way back at the organization's I/O developer meeting in May 2016.

Android Police stated that the notice sent to the developers lists any applications they have that are utilizing the legacy APK installation component. Wear 2.0 has an on-watch Play Store that supports standalone applications that do not need any phone to accompany with. The applications that have not been upgraded with support will not appear on the watch Play Store when Wear 2.0 launches. The email is likewise linked to helping the documents explaining the procedure to the updated application for Wear 2.0.

Aside from the designs changes, Android Wear 2.0 presents watch-face "Complications," which act like miniature widgets to notify the watch. The upgrade also added an on-watch Play Store and standalone apps, which means it will not be needed to connect with a mobile all the time. The OS will likewise perceive activities and can start following them automatically.

The users may find it improved inputs options for responding to texts and messages like keyboard, swiping through a letter, graffiti, and smart replies that now will make it easier to type. The update will also empower support for Android Pay, however, it will require a gadget with NFC, as well as the Google Assistant.