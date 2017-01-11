Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, January 12, 2017

Microsoft Garage Release Updated: New Lock Screen; Can Reduce Battery Usage By Using Wi-Fi Instead Of GPS

By Honey A. Demecillo (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 11, 2017 09:58 PM EST
Next Lock Screen for Android by Microsoft Garage

Next Lock Screen for Android by Microsoft Garage

Next Lock Screen is an application launcher that shows clients with their most recent appointments and demonstrates the general agenda. It is made up from Microsoft Garages that manufactured other applications for Android, Windows, Windows Phone, and Cross-platform. Microsoft has released a new upgrade for the Next Lock Screen application for Android.

According to ONMSFT, Next Lock Screen application made intriguing options for users that are hoping to replace their default Android lock screen with more adjustable choices. It is an ultimate lock screen for a busy person and helps to protect the phone from the undesirable access from others. It is an incredible profitability locker application and a companion for regular day to day existence.

This application has been recently updated to version 3.11.2 that brings no new features yet it can improve the battery life, particularly in the event when the user wants to check the local weather with program updates. According to the Microsoft, the upgrade enhances the battery life by using Wi-Fi rather than the GPS to get the area which prompts to a reduction in the battery use. However, the Google Play have listed the following functions that are directly shown on the lock screen.

  • Custom unlock- this will protect the mobile through a PIN or a pattern code. Some smartphone has fingerprint unlock that is accessible on hardware-supported devices.
  • Notifications- can view missed calls, text messages, and notifies messages from the application such as Facebook, Gmail or even WhatsApp.
  • People- effectively call or text from the most loved contacts from the lock screen
  • Apps-  start with the most loved applications with the built-in application launcher
  • Tools- faster access to the Camera, Flashlight, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and so much more
  • Weather- checks nearby weather forecast with automatic updates
  • Calendar- sees the upcoming occasions,  completed with time and location. Get synopsis on the meetings that have for
  • Music Player- control your most loved tunes and playlists. The app supports the most prevalent music applications such as Spotify, Audible, and Pandora.
  • Wallpapers- user can choose their own image or from the default wallpapers. Select the Bing Wallpaper of the day to get a delightful new picture on the screen each day.

Next Lock Screen is accessible worldwide and supports the English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Chinese dialects.

 

