2G Network Effectively Closedown which Eliminates Original iPhone; 5G Evolution will Arrive According to AT&T

The first-generation iPhone 2G is effectively shutting down after AT&T made an announcement to ended the 2G wireless networks service on January 1, 2017. Dropping the 2G support implies older phones like the original iPhone will not work for phone calls, and it likewise opens wireless range that will eventually an advantage LTE. The ending of 2G support was not a surprise as AT&T declared 2G's coming downfall for four years prior, and it has been attempting to get old fashioned stragglers into smartphones that support more in modern 3G and 4G wireless technologies.

According to AT&T, since the launching of their 2G systems, innovations like smartphones, well-based social networking, and wirelessly associated gadgets have changed its network landscape. AT&T added that as they proceed to shutdown, they communicate as often as possible to their clients about moving up to upgrading on its newer technologies. Furthermore, they wanted it to be easy as they offered rebates and free gadgets to the qualifies clients.

The 2G imprints the first run through phones that could make digital calls and it did not support wireless information. Still, AT&T considers EDGE as a major aspect of its 2G network, which is the reason why the original iPhone cannot make or get calls anymore. The EDGE went along after 2G but before 3G, making it something like 2.5G EDGE and AT&T's 2G network operated on the GSM 800/1900 MHz frequencies that which are going to get repurposed, as The Mac Observer reported.

On a present day, AT&T reported that their 3G and 4G LTE systems cover 99 percent of Americans. By closing down 2G network, this will free up at more range for future network technologies that includes the 5G. The newer, and faster innovations will enhance the wireless experience. Tons of clients will have the capacity to serve better with their clients with this enhanced application and solutions because of the higher rates of the upgraded network.

Mobility clients will appreciate quicker speeds to share photographs and watch the video. AT&T added that the retirement of 2G network is like an earlier retirement of the simple wireless network. It is a part of 5G Evolution, which added continuous deployment of its 4G LTE and other different technologies in years to come. But still, after ten years of run, it is still somewhat depressing to finally say farewell to an iconic original iPhone also known as iPhone 2G.