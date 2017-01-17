FCC Reveals the Updated Nvidia Shield Portable, Launching is still Uncertain

This previous weekend, another Nvidia Shield gadget was revealed from an old Federal Communications Commission (FCC) file listings that show up back in July. The new affirmation documents have been published by the Federal Communications Commission and spotted by an individual that is a member of the dedicated SHIELD. The list demonstrated a gadget with the same controller, flip screen, and physical parameters as the first Nvidia Shield, except for the couple of amendments in size and physical parameters.

According to the report of SegmentNext, because of the classification was expire, the unreleased gadget was revealed, thus, it went from the private and public. The classification request was submitted last summer to the FCC under its 180 day's secrecy request. The FCC's documentation is about the security models and wireless consistency, meaning, there is not much to specify of its core specifications.

However, there are various internal and external images that confirm that the gadgets have an expansive size of CPU and heatsink/fan combo that shows an effective mobile CPU. In addition, the documents likewise affirm that the gadget has another 802.11ac 5 GHZ Wi-Fi radio that comes with Bluetooth Low Energy Standard, while the other spec still stays unchanged as present in original gadgets such as the HDMI port, Headphone port, and its microSD card slot. The next Nvidia Shield compact gadget features another center module with a capacitive button that comes along with a bigger size display that is larger than 5-inch panel from its original.

However, there is a bad news where the manufacturers send their equipment to administrative agencies like the FCC towards the product's improvement cycle, well after the majority of the design and parts have been settled. AndroidPolice added that this would indicate that the SHIELD Portable 2 was created with fall 2016 released in a most recent. Since NVIDIA did not release it, there must be a reason, and the most likely reason will be that the SHIELD Portable 2 was scratched off closely to the finish of its improvement.

The SHIELD Portable was a specialty product even when it launched, and the market for Android-powered gaming hardware has just turned out to be more disheartening from that point forward. The SHIELD Tablet and SHIELD Android TV are essentially the main gaming-focused Android gadgets that have been critical successes.