AMD Ryzen Latest News, Release Date: Octa-Core, Hexa-Core Chips Might Suffer Supply Issues; Intel’s Rival Might Arrive Next Month

With the upcoming Ryzen range of processors, AMD is expected to ultimately shake off the dominance of Intel. The 4 core 8 thread versions of the processor are predicted to offer some serious competition.

As if this is not enough to excite tech savvies, AMD’s head of global technical marketing Robert Hallock further revealed that octa-core and hexacore Ryzen chips variants will also be coming out. Hallock also confirmed to Sengment Next that all of these highly-anticipated variant will be unlocked and will have a TDP less than 95W.

Although the idea about AMD Ryzen chips coming out with more than four cores seems to be a processor of our dreams, the tech corporation seems to be having a doubt regarding the octa-core and hexacore. Hallock alluded this on how the PC market is declining and further divulged that AMD might encounter an issue regarding supply for these variants.

Advertisement

CPUs higher than four cores are deemed not beneficial to gaming. As such, the octa-core and hexacore might not be pushed to the masses.

Meanwhile, Hallock addressed the Internet hype surrounding the performance of the 16 thread Ryzen that is even speculated to bury the I7-6900K processor of Intel. Asked by Red Gaming Tech if he saw this similar scenario, Hallock cannot offer much.

“Though many users think we’re being deliberately parsimonious with this type of data, the truth is that there is simply more work to be done before this is ready for the limelight. When we’re ready, and we will be this quarter, we will share,” said Hallock.

While an official release date of Ryzen chips has not been announced yet, rumor rangers have it that AMD might drop the processors during the Annual Game Developer Conference that will be conducted by AMD Game Engineering Team from February 27 to March 3. Many are hoping are the most-hyped CPUs will be released within this timeframe so stay tuned for more exciting updates!