Apple iPhone 8 Specs, Release Date: Reengineered Home Button, iPhone 8 Pro Possible According To This Concept

To celebrate the tenth-year anniversary of the iPhone line, Apple might take an ultimate leap in terms of display technology with the highly-anticipated iPhone 8. A German website just offered a concept for the phone which created an Internet hype.

Starting with its camera, selfie enthusiasts might dazzle with the iPhone8’s dual camera lens system and a whopping 16MP for both sensors. According to Handy Abovergleich, the iPhone could record 4K video and with an enhanced aperture of f1.7, it will be extremely sensitive to light. The camera update would also include an optical image stabilization.

It was previously reported that Apple might use an OLED display for the iPhone 8 in order to sport a foldable display panel, the German designer otherwise suggested a concept wherein the next iPhone will have a completely borderless AMOLED display. With this, Apple will be deviating away from the ISP display of the iPhone 7.

The Home button of the next iPhone might also be reengineered and will be directly integrated into the display of the device. Using Taptic Engine and Touch ID, the Home button will be working on a highly advanced fingerprint sensor.

If you would not want to work on this feature, users can always opt to use the Iris Scanner instead. This will be a new feature of the iPhone 8 which basically scans the user’s iris to unlock and verify the device.

Three sizes were also introduced as being iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone 8 Pro variants and aside from Apple’s signature silver, jet black, and rose gold finishes, the iPhones might come in high-gloss jet white, space black, and polished gold finishes. And yes, a new iPhone 8 Pro is being anticipated upon which will be massive with a 5.8-inch display and will be supporting an Apple Pencil.

The iPhone 8 Pro opens up limitless possibilities, but one thing that Apple could achieve for the next iPhone is the dream of wireless charging. As further speculated, the tech giant could do this with its own wireless power transmitter.

While there is no official announcement yet regarding the release date of iPhone 8, it is expected to come out this 2017 to compete with Samsung’s Galaxy S8. Stay tuned for more exciting updates!