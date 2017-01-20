5 Best Ways To Reuse Leftover Juice

Everybody loves to drink juice and it is also good for nutrition. Every morning Almost every American prepares juice for their breakfast, it is a very good practice to start a day with something healthy. But, there is still one problem, people couldn’t consume all of the pulp. So rest of the pulp or juice ends up as waste.

Not to worry, here is a solution which will save money and prevent the wastage of food. Here is a top 5 list of the DIY method suggested by Huffington which will make the juice more interesting to eat without losing its nutrition value:

1.Combine With Scrambled Eggs.

Advertisement

Scrambled eggs are one of the most popular breakfast with full of protein. So it will be a healthy combination to use the vegetable pulp as well. Its really easy, just whip the pulp with the batch of eggs and start scrambling in a normal process. A delicious and nutrition filled breakfast will be ready within a minute.

2.Freeze it like an ice cube.

It is one of the best ideas to reuse the fruit pulp. Almost every kid even adults love to eat popsicles, especially in summer. Why buy the popsicle from the shop? when it could have made at home. Simply fill the ice tray with juice and freeze.

3.Add it with broth.

People use to eat bone broth to boost their diet with nutrients. It is basically easy to cook, so why stay with the conventional boring taste? adding vegetable pulp could enrich its nutrition value with taste. However, fruit pulp may not work in this case.

4.Make baked food with pulp.

According to Vegetariantimes,Pulps could be added to the home baked foods like loafs, muffins, and cakes. It is not only healthy but it will also give refreshment in taste buds. It will bring back moisture into the baked item and reduce the need for oils or butter.

5.Make juice pulp smoothies.

Finally, it's time for some drink. If someone really tires of drinking plain milkshake they can add some flavor by adding some fruit pulp in the blender.The best thing about a smoothy is, it’s full of fiber and it keeps tummy full for a long time.