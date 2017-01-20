5 Best Ways To Reuse Leftover Juice

Everybody loves to drink juice and it is also good for nutrition. Every morning Almost every American prepares juice for their breakfast, it is a very good practice to start a day with something healthy. But, there is still one problem, people couldn’t consume all of the pulp. So rest of the pulp or juice ends up as waste.
Not to worry, here is a solution which will save money and prevent the wastage of food. Here is a top 5 list of the DIY method suggested by Huffington which will make the juice more interesting to eat without losing its nutrition value:
1.Combine With Scrambled Eggs.
Advertisement
Scrambled eggs are one of the most popular breakfast with full of protein. So it will be a healthy combination to use the vegetable pulp as well. Its really easy, just whip the pulp with the batch of eggs and start scrambling in a normal process. A delicious and nutrition filled breakfast will be ready within a minute.
(Photo : Getty Images/Andreas Rentz / Staff) BERLIN, GERMANY - JANUARY 05: In this photo illustration an egg yolk and its shell are pictured on January 5, 2011 in Berlin, Germany. German authorities across the country are on high alert following the disclosure that the animal feeds company Harles and Jentsch GmbH sold large quantities of dioxin-tainted animal feed to poultry and hog farmers. Authorites in Lower Saxony have halted eggs and meats shipments from 1,000 farms as a precaution, and consumer groups have warned the public against eating eggs for the time being.
2.Freeze it like an ice cube.
It is one of the best ideas to reuse the fruit pulp. Almost every kid even adults love to eat popsicles, especially in summer. Why buy the popsicle from the shop? when it could have made at home. Simply fill the ice tray with juice and freeze.
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 01: A women enjoys an ice cream in Soho Square on July 1, 2015 in London, England. The Met Office are predicting that today could be the hottest day of the year with temperatures in the capital topping 35 degrees.
3.Add it with broth.
People use to eat bone broth to boost their diet with nutrients. It is basically easy to cook, so why stay with the conventional boring taste? adding vegetable pulp could enrich its nutrition value with taste. However, fruit pulp may not work in this case.
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 16: View of Olive oil soba over hot dashi by La Terrazo Casino chef Paco Roncero at The Loft at The International Culinary Center on November 16, 2011 in New York City.
4.Make baked food with pulp.
According to Vegetariantimes,Pulps could be added to the home baked foods like loafs, muffins, and cakes. It is not only healthy but it will also give refreshment in taste buds. It will bring back moisture into the baked item and reduce the need for oils or butter.
BERLIN, GERMANY - MARCH 15: A chef puts freshly baked challah on a rack during the Mega Challah Bake at the local Chabad community's Kosher Festival (Koscher-Fest) on March 15, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. After a hostage crisis in a Jewish supermarket in Paris and a shooting at a synagogue in Copenhagen, the head of the Jewish council in Germany said that while Jews in Germany usually feel safe, an increase in frequency of evaulation of security measures in the country needs to be considered. His comments came in the wake of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling for a 'massive immigration' of European Jews to go 'home' to Israel. In response to controversy stemming from the incidents, the Chabad community of Berlin invited the public to participate in kosher cooking workshops and an opportunity to taste products such as traditional challah bread in order to experience something more of the religion's cultural aspects, in a country where many people's exposure to them is limited to associations with negative headlines and the historical weight of the Holocaust.
5.Make juice pulp smoothies.
Finally, it's time for some drink. If someone really tires of drinking plain milkshake they can add some flavor by adding some fruit pulp in the blender.The best thing about a smoothy is, it’s full of fiber and it keeps tummy full for a long time.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 14: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge tries a smoothie called the 'Duchess'at the Brink Bar, The Brink is an alcohol-free bar which is a social enterprise run primarily to help people recovering from drink and drug addiction on February 14, 2012 in Liverpool, England. Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge is in Liverpool visiting charities in the city without husband Prince William who is serving in the Falklands. During the visit to The Brink, she was presented with a Valentine's Day cupcake, cards and flowers by eight-year-old Jaqson Johnston-Lynch. Later she is to visit Alder Hey Children's Hospital and Ronald McDonald House.