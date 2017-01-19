Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wildfires, Sea Level Rise, Coral Bleaching Denote 2016 Was The Hottest Year Ever Recorded

By Ankan sarkar (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 19, 2017 06:43 PM EST
Rocky Fire Expands To 60,000 Acres In Drought-Ridden Northern California

Rocky Fire Expands To 60,000 Acres In Drought-Ridden Northern California(Photo : Getty Images/Justin Sullivan)

The rapid growth of human civilization is now directly affecting on Nature. Wildfires, melting the ice of Antarctica, sea level rising all are the result of global warming. NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced on Wednesday that,2016 was the hottest year ever recorded.

Both agencies admitted that the temperature rising is caused by the human. Carbon Dioxide(CO2), Carbon Monoxide(CO), Sulphur Dioxide (SO2) and other greenhouse gas emitted by various automobile vehicles, factories, power plants are causing temperatures to climb upward. Here is a list of some effects caused by the global temperature rising:

Wildfire in the west

The rate of wildfires dramatically increased over the last 30 years in the west. Since 1980’s human-caused warming doubled the area of the burn. According to Los Angeles Times, over 16,000 square miles of the area got burned which is equivalent to the combined area of Massachusetts and Connecticut.
Plants and trees get dry quickly in warm weather condition and dry leaves and twigs are burn prone when it just get a spark it starts to burn and spreads fire like a chain reaction.

CLEARLAKE, CA - AUGUST 03: Flames from a backfire operation burns through a grove of trees as firefighters try to head off the Rocky Fire on August 3, 2015 near Clearlake, California. Nearly 3,000 firefighters are battling the Rocky Fire that has burned over 60,000 acres has forced the evacuation of 12,000 residents in Lake County. The fire is currently 12 percent contained and has destroyed at least 14 homes. 6,300 homes are threatened by the fast moving blaze.
CLEARLAKE, CA - AUGUST 03: Flames from a backfire operation burns through a grove of trees as firefighters try to head off the Rocky Fire on August 3, 2015 near Clearlake, California. Nearly 3,000 firefighters are battling the Rocky Fire that has burned over 60,000 acres has forced the evacuation of 12,000 residents in Lake County. The fire is currently 12 percent contained and has destroyed at least 14 homes. 6,300 homes are threatened by the fast moving blaze.

Melting Arctic ice and sea level rising

Rising temperature melts glaciers and polar ice and melting ice ends up with rising up sea levels. Over the last century, sea level has increased 6 inches and its still increasing. Current temperature suggests that waters could rise by 6 feet or more by the end of the century. This height can threaten 13.1 million US coastal residents with flooding. Researchers found average American produces almost 16 metric tons of CO2 in a year which is enough to melt 50 square meters of Arctic sea ice.

ILULISSAT, GREENLAND - JULY 17: Icebergs float in the water on July 17, 2013 in Ilulissat, Greenland. As Greenlanders adapt to the changing climate and go on with their lives, researchers from the National Science Foundation and other organizations are studying the phenomena of the melting glaciers and its long-term ramifications for the rest of the world. In recent years, sea level rise in places such as Miami Beach has led to increased street flooding and prompted leaders such as New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg to propose a $19.5 billion plan to boost the citys capacity to withstand future extreme weather events by, among other things, devising mechanisms to withstand flooding.
ILULISSAT, GREENLAND - JULY 17: Icebergs float in the water on July 17, 2013 in Ilulissat, Greenland. As Greenlanders adapt to the changing climate and go on with their lives, researchers from the National Science Foundation and other organizations are studying the phenomena of the melting glaciers and its long-term ramifications for the rest of the world. In recent years, sea level rise in places such as Miami Beach has led to increased street flooding and prompted leaders such as New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg to propose a $19.5 billion plan to boost the citys capacity to withstand future extreme weather events by, among other things, devising mechanisms to withstand flooding.

 

Undersea ecosystem problem

Not only land but also undersea creatures are in trouble for this global warming. It's also affecting the ecosystem of seawater. Ocean water absorbs heat and carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Diluted CO2 make the water acidic. It makes sea creatures behave abnormally and decays shells of shell fishes and corals.

UMATILLA, OREGON - JUNE 7: A chinook salmon, along with a school of shad, pass through the viewing room at McNary Lock and Dam on the Columbia River, June 7, 2005 near Umatilla, Oregon. In late May 2005, a federal judge in Portland, Oregon rejected the Bush administration's $6 billion plan to improve dams on the lower Snake River and Columbia River ruling it failed to protect threatened and endangered salmon under the Endangered Species Act. An estimated 53,000 chinook salmon have passed through the two fish ladders at McNary to date in 2005.
UMATILLA, OREGON - JUNE 7: A chinook salmon, along with a school of shad, pass through the viewing room at McNary Lock and Dam on the Columbia River, June 7, 2005 near Umatilla, Oregon. In late May 2005, a federal judge in Portland, Oregon rejected the Bush administration's $6 billion plan to improve dams on the lower Snake River and Columbia River ruling it failed to protect threatened and endangered salmon under the Endangered Species Act. An estimated 53,000 chinook salmon have passed through the two fish ladders at McNary to date in 2005.
Plants and animals death

There are so many species of plants and animals who lives in cold environments. It is really hard to survive in warm condition for those species. As per the Wired report, animals have to migrate from their ancestral home to survive but sometimes their new home doesn’t seem habitable which leads them to mass extinction.

SAUNDERS ISLAND, FALKLAND ISLANDS - FEBRUARY 03: Magellanic penguins stand together on February 3, 2007 on Saunders Island, Falkland Islands.
SAUNDERS ISLAND, FALKLAND ISLANDS - FEBRUARY 03: Magellanic penguins stand together on February 3, 2007 on Saunders Island, Falkland Islands.

 

Warmer temperature of the atmosphere

80 percent of the US population reported that they are feeling more pleasant weather over the last 40 years. It is happening because the temperature of those places was risen up. So, it feels good but it is not a good message for the citizens. In 2006 California, 650 people were reported dead due to cardiovascular disease and asthma caused by high temperature of the atmosphere.

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 24: People visit Central Park on a warm day on December 24, 2015 in New York City. New York City has seen highs in the upper 50s this week, with temperatures expected to reach the low 70s on Christmas Eve.
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 24: People visit Central Park on a warm day on December 24, 2015 in New York City. New York City has seen highs in the upper 50s this week, with temperatures expected to reach the low 70s on Christmas Eve.

