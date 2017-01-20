1995 Anime Film ‘Ghost In The Shell’ Is Returning To Theaters

The original 1995 anime film "Ghost in the Shell" is returning to theater's for two day in the U.S, the film will be screened on February 7 and 8. Lionsgate and Funimation films have taken the initiative to partner with Mamoru Oshii for the screening.

"Ghost in the Shell" will be played in 110 theaters in both languages Japanese and English, on February 7, the film will feature the original Japanese version with English subtitles and on February 8, it will feature the English dub of the film as per the Hollywood Reporter.

For all those 90's anime lovers this is a good time to bring back those memories, a deluxe collector's edition on Blu-Ray with digital HD of the re-mastered original will be released by Lionsgate on March 7.

According to Movie Web, the film became the first anime to rank 1 on Billboard in video sales. It also crossed more than 1.5 million copies across the franchise. The CEO and founder of Funimation said there has been a huge increase in the fan interest for the franchise worldwide.

It will be an opportunity for people to watch the film on a big screen for the first time is 20 years. The film is all about a female cybernetic agent, Major Motoko Kusanagi. It is mysterious and exciting to watch, "Ghost in a Shell" has been one of the films that has created a benchmark in the history of anime film making.

Funimation films acquire both anime and live action movies from prominent international film makers. Their distribution is all throughout North America, some of their biggest success was "Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods" and "Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection F." It is an independent entertainment studio based in Dallas. "Ghost is a Shell's return to theater's is expected to get a large crowd.