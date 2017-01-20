'Bones' Season 12 Final Episode Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Here; Plus the Series Creator's Official Farewell Letter

As the final episodes of "Bones" Season 12 begin, the cast and crew are starting to feel nostalgic about their 12-season run on the FOX procedural drama. Creator Hart Hanson penned a heartfelt goodbye letter and the cast shared their favorite episodes of all time and executive producer Michael Peterson isn't willing to say goodbye to the series just yet. Find out all the thoughts shared by the cast and crew plus the official plot description below.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, series creator Hart Hanson shared his thoughts on the final days of shooting and the show as a whole.

"On December 9, 2016, "Bones" shot its last scenes because it had come to the end of its record-setting run. (It's the longest-running scripted hour in Fox history!).

For 12 seasons, Stage 6 on the Fox lot was home to the Jeffersonian Institute Forensics Laboratory in Washington, D.C., and series-finale director David Boreanaz was tasked with filming the last sequence involving the main characters who had inhabited that fictional but oh-so-real setting for more than a decade."

As for the official plot synopsis of episode 6, Spoilers Guide notes, "The team investigates a murder at a lumberjack competition.The dismembered body of successful golfer-turned-lumberjack Phyllis Paul brings the squints to the Lumber Sports Regional Championships. At this competition, Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) and Temperance Brennan (Emily Deschanel) discover numerous secrets that could have resulted in Phyllis' murder, including an affair with a married rival.

Meanwhile, Jack Hodgins (T.J. Thyne) secretly analyzes the bacteria on the bone of a prior victim that he believes will exonerate the murderer, Zack Addy (guest star Eric Millegan)."

"Bones" Season 12 episode 6 is titled as "The Final Chapter: The Flaw in the Saw". The upcoming episode is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, February 7, 2017, at 9:00 p.m. EST first and exclusive on FOX Televsion Network.

"Bones" is an American crime procedural drama television series created by Hart Hanson.