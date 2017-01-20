Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, January 20, 2017 | Updated at 11:10 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

'Bones' Season 12 Final Episode Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Here; Plus the Series Creator's Official Farewell Letter

By Staff Reporter (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 20, 2017 10:44 AM EST
'Bones' Season 12 episode 6 "The Final Chapter: The Flaw in the Saw"

'Bones' Season 12 episode 6 "The Final Chapter: The Flaw in the Saw"(Photo : Facebook/Bones)

As the final episodes of "Bones" Season 12 begin, the cast and crew are starting to feel nostalgic about their 12-season run on the FOX procedural drama. Creator Hart Hanson penned a heartfelt goodbye letter and the cast shared their favorite episodes of all time and executive producer Michael Peterson isn't willing to say goodbye to the series just yet. Find out all the thoughts shared by the cast and crew plus the official plot description below. 

According to The Hollywood Reporter, series creator Hart Hanson shared his thoughts on the final days of shooting and the show as a whole. 
"On December 9, 2016, "Bones" shot its last scenes because it had come to the end of its record-setting run. (It's the longest-running scripted hour in Fox history!).

For 12 seasons, Stage 6 on the Fox lot was home to the Jeffersonian Institute Forensics Laboratory in Washington, D.C., and series-finale director David Boreanaz was tasked with filming the last sequence involving the main characters who had inhabited that fictional but oh-so-real setting for more than a decade." 

As for the official plot synopsis of episode 6, Spoilers Guide notes, "The team investigates a murder at a lumberjack competition.The dismembered body of successful golfer-turned-lumberjack Phyllis Paul brings the squints to the Lumber Sports Regional Championships. At this competition, Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) and Temperance Brennan (Emily Deschanel) discover numerous secrets that could have resulted in Phyllis' murder, including an affair with a married rival.

Meanwhile, Jack Hodgins (T.J. Thyne) secretly analyzes the bacteria on the bone of a prior victim that he believes will exonerate the murderer, Zack Addy (guest star Eric Millegan)." 

"Bones" Season 12 episode 6 is titled as "The Final Chapter: The Flaw in the Saw". The upcoming episode is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, February 7, 2017, at 9:00 p.m. EST first and exclusive on FOX Televsion Network.

"Bones" is an American crime procedural drama television series created by Hart Hanson.

SEE ALSO

'Bones' Season 12 Spoilers: Booth's Ex-BF Returns; Episode 3 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed

[WATCH] 'Bones' Season 12 Episode 2 Plot Synopsis, Teaser Revealed

'Bones' Season 12 Spoilers: Booth's Ex-BF Returns; Episode 3 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed

'The Blacklist' Season 4: Episode 12 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Released; Season 5 Cancellation Looms

TagsBones, Bones Season 12, Bones Season 12 spoilers, Bones Season 12 Plot, Bones Season 5 promo

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Castro's funeral Castro's sister

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

SPORTS

S&M Club Jane the Virgin Season 3 Plot

Houston Rockets v Golden State Warriors - Game Five

Golden State Warriors Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry will be part of Western Conference’s starting lineup for the 2017 NBA All-Star Game to be held in New Orleans Smoothie King Center.

Warriors Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry is a part of the Western Conference starting five; experience is the team's first strategy as joining the two are James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis.
Ricky Rubio #9 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks to pass the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the game on November 15, 2016 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Minnesota Timberwolves Point Guard Rubio Minnesota Timberwolves Point Guard Rubio
Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks celebrates a basket with teammate Joakim Noah #13 at Madison Square Garden on December 25, 2016 in New York City.

Kristaps Porzingis To Play At Center
Charlotte Hornets v Minnesota Timberwolves

NBA Trade 2017: Minnesota Wants Ricky Rubio In Trade Proposals
Toronto Raptors v Golden State Warriors

Kyle Lowry Has Done The Right Thing: Raptors Star Has No Worry About Free Agency
Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show

Wix Ad Lands Super Bowl Spot Starring DC’s Wonder Woman Gal Gadot & Jason Statham from ‘Transporter’
NBA News: Knicks Shuffle Lineup In Hope To Find Spark, But Come Up Short Vs. Hawks

NBA News: Knicks Shuffle Lineup In Hope To Find Spark, But Come Up Short Vs. Hawks

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics