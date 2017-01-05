Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, January 06, 2017 | Updated at 12:29 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

[WATCH] 'Bones' Season 12 Episode 2 Plot Synopsis, Teaser Revealed

By Staff Reporter (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 05, 2017 07:57 PM EST
'Bones' Season 12 episode 2 'The Brain in The Bot'

'Bones' Season 12 episode 2 'The Brain in The Bot'(Photo : Facebook/Bones)

FOX Television Network has finally released the official plot description and teaser clip for "Bones" Season 12 episode 2 "The Brain in The Bot". Plus, a quick recap is provided here for fans who have missed the premiere episode.

According to Carter Matt, the upcoming episode may be quite exciting since the theme revolves around Dr Bones's 40th birthday. It will give Bones a chance to recollect all that has happened in the past 11 seasons. There will be quite a bit of nostalgia and emotions involved.

However, not much is known about the upcoming case, which revolves around artificial intelligence. It was revealed in the first episode that Zack Addy wasn't guilty as was originally thought of. This perception has been around for almost a few back seasons and served to be a great twist in the show.

As for the official plot synopsis of episode 2, Spoilers Guide notes, "Temperance Brennan (Emily Deschanel) and Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) take on the bots.

After discovering the body of a man involved with creating artificial intelligence bots, the team must figure out whether the victim's own artificial intelligence (A.I.) bot was programmed to kill him. In the meantime, Bones plans a special surprise for everyone for her 40th birthday."

For a quick rundown of the premiere episode titled "The Hope in The Horror", TV Fanatic has reported that Booth and the laboratory team desperately searched for Brennan who's been held captive by her former assistant, Zachary Uriah 'Zack' Addy Ph. D.

"Bones" Season 12 episode 2 is titled as "The Brain in the Bot". The upcoming episode is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, January 10, 2017, at 9:00 p.m. EST first and exclusive on FOX Televsion Network.

"Bones" is an American crime procedural drama television series created by Hart Hanson.

SEE ALSO

'Bones' Season 12 Spoilers: Booth's Ex-BF Returns; Episode 3 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed

Freeform Releases 'Beyond' Season 1, 'Shadowhunters' Season 2: Plot Synopsis, Teaser Revealed

'Doctor Who' Season 10 News: Christmas Special Broke Ratings Records

'American Housewife' Season 1 Officially Extended: Episode 12 Plot Synopsis Revealed

TagsBones, Bones Season 12, Bones spoilers, Bones Season 12 spoilers, Bones Season 12 Plot

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

Deacon to make an album with rayna Nashville season 5 premiere episode

Minnesota Timberwolves v Atlanta Hawks

NBA Rumors: Paul Millsap Could Leave Atlanta Hawks

Regardless of the possibility that easygoing fans don't grasp Millsap's work, fans can wager that rival GMs, mentors, and rivals see exactly how great he is on the court.
UFC Featherweight Champion Conor McGregor reacts as he walks on stage for UFC 205 Weigh-ins at Madison Square Garden on November 11, 2016 in New York City.

Headline: Mc Gregor’s Next Rival :a twister for UFC
MMA News: What Now For Ronda Rousey

MMA News: What Now For Ronda Rousey
James Rodriguez Vows To Stay In Madrid Despite Manchester United Link

James Rodriguez Vows To Stay In Madrid Despite Manchester United Link
Duke’s Grayson Allen Returns For Blue Devils After 1-game Suspension

Duke's Grayson Allen Returns For Blue Devils After 1- Game Suspension
WrestleMania 25

Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka Has Been Cleared Off Over Homicide Charges In The 1983 Death Of Nancy Argentino [VIDEO]
2017 NBA All-Star Game

Top 10 Most Deserving Starters for 2017 NBA All-Star Game

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics