[WATCH] 'Bones' Season 12 Episode 2 Plot Synopsis, Teaser Revealed

FOX Television Network has finally released the official plot description and teaser clip for "Bones" Season 12 episode 2 "The Brain in The Bot". Plus, a quick recap is provided here for fans who have missed the premiere episode.

According to Carter Matt, the upcoming episode may be quite exciting since the theme revolves around Dr Bones's 40th birthday. It will give Bones a chance to recollect all that has happened in the past 11 seasons. There will be quite a bit of nostalgia and emotions involved.

However, not much is known about the upcoming case, which revolves around artificial intelligence. It was revealed in the first episode that Zack Addy wasn't guilty as was originally thought of. This perception has been around for almost a few back seasons and served to be a great twist in the show.

As for the official plot synopsis of episode 2, Spoilers Guide notes, "Temperance Brennan (Emily Deschanel) and Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) take on the bots.

After discovering the body of a man involved with creating artificial intelligence bots, the team must figure out whether the victim's own artificial intelligence (A.I.) bot was programmed to kill him. In the meantime, Bones plans a special surprise for everyone for her 40th birthday."

For a quick rundown of the premiere episode titled "The Hope in The Horror", TV Fanatic has reported that Booth and the laboratory team desperately searched for Brennan who's been held captive by her former assistant, Zachary Uriah 'Zack' Addy Ph. D.

"Bones" Season 12 episode 2 is titled as "The Brain in the Bot". The upcoming episode is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, January 10, 2017, at 9:00 p.m. EST first and exclusive on FOX Televsion Network.

"Bones" is an American crime procedural drama television series created by Hart Hanson.