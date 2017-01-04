Freeform Releases 'Beyond' Season 1, 'Shadowhunters' Season 2: Plot Synopsis, Teaser Revealed

Freeform starts its 2017 network schedule with a bang as "Shadowhunters" Season 2 returns while "Beyond" Season 1 will release its premiere episode.

According to Blasting News, "Shadowhunters" Season 2 returns this 2017 and the two-hour premiere of "Beyond" Season 1 will be released in Freeform.

"Shadowhunters" will pick up hours after where season 1 left off, while "Beyond" releases its season premiere by offering a full season available to stream at the same time it premieres its pilot.

As for the official plot synopsis of "Beyond", Spoilers Guide notes, "In the first hour, "Pilot," Holden Matthews miraculously wakes up from a devastating coma to the wonderment of his parents Tom and Diane and younger brother Luke. But the world has changed since Holden went to sleep, and he now has to navigate being an adult when all he remembers is being a child.

At the same time, Holden is experiencing abilities and memories he can't explain, and a mysterious woman named Willa warns him not to trust those around him. When a sinister stranger attacks Holden and claims he knows about his new powers, Holden is faced with uncovering just what happened to him while he was in a coma."

In the second hour, "Tempus Fugit," "Holden attempts to forget about his recent bizarre encounters and lead a "normal" life. Luke tries to help Holden acclimate to his new surroundings and brings him along to a college party. Holden hits it off with a friendly co-ed, but strange memories of Willa lead to disastrous consequences. Meanwhile, Diane and Tom try to bond with Holden as an adult."

In addition to that is the official plot synopsis of "Shadowhunters", "The Institute is in upheaval after Jace's departure with Valentine.Only hours have passed since Jace left with Valentine and all hell has broken loose at The Institute. Alec, Isabelle and Clary are desperate to find Jace, but are quickly stopped in their tracks with the arrival of Victor Aldertree, who means business about getting the Institute back on track.

But getting the New York Shadowhunters in-line with The Clave may be counterintuitive to Alec, Isabelle and Clary's plan to rescue Jace. Meanwhile, Jocelyn has a lot to catch up on now that she is awake.

The first hour of "Beyond" Season 1 episode 1 is titled as "Pilot" while the second hour is titled as "Tempus Fugit". On the other hand, "Shadowhunters" Season 2 episode 1 is titled as "The Guilty Blood".