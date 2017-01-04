'American Housewife' Season 1 Officially Extended: Episode 12 Plot Synopsis Revealed

"American Housewife" Season 1 has been extended by ABC Television Network. In addition to that, the official plot description of episode 12 'Surprise' has been released.

"American Housewife" Season 1 has officially been extended. Christmas has come early for six of ABC's new and veteran Tuesday and Wednesday night comedies! According to Deadline, ABC Television Network has decided to hand out additional episodes to "American Housewife" Season 1 and several of its fall comedy series, expanding their orders from the traditional 22-episode season to 23 or 24 episodes.

This is after the series garnered 2.50 million viewers and received 0.6 household rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Advertisement

As for the official plot synopsis of episode 12, Spoilers Guide notes, "Katie Otto (Katy Mixon) decides to ambush Oliver Otto (Daniel Dimaggio) with a surprise birthday party.

Oliver tells his parents that he's so embarrassed by their modest house that he'd rather not have a birthday party at all. Katie decides to teach him a lesson by ambushing him with a surprise party at home with all his wealthy friends."

Guest starring are Carly Craig as Tara, Isabel Marie Gravitt as Alice, Amarr M. Wooten as Eyo, Logan Pepper as Cooper Bradford, Steve Agee as Don, Miles Elliot as Tripp and Luke Kim as the kids.

"American Housewife" Season 1 is available to purchase on Amazon and Google Play. The series can also be streamed via Youtube, The Salt Lake Tribune has learned.

Advertisement

"American Housewife" Season 1 episode 12 is titled as "Surprise". The upcoming episode is scheduled to premiere on January 17, 2017, at 8:30 p.m. EST first and exclusive on ABC Television Network and Watch ABC.

"American Housewife" is an American sitcom television series created by Sarah Dunn and co-executive produced with Aaron Kaplan, Kenny Schwartz, Rick Wiener, and Ruben Fleischer, the Kapital Entertainment-ABC Studios.