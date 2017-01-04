'Doctor Who' Season 10 News: Christmas Special Broke Ratings Records

Last week, "Doctor Who" Season 10 fans were finally treated to some new who after a prolonged hiatus. The show's annual Christmas special aired and brought holiday cheer to millions of viewers - literally. Ratings have just been released for the special episode, and they are looking rather chipper abroad. Thanks to BBC America, "The Return of Doctor Mysterio" was aired abroad on Christmas, and its ratings have broke records.

According to Cinema Blend, the "Doctor Who" Christmas special episode now stands as the network's most-viewed telecast of 2016 in all key demographics. The annual event drew in a total of 1.7 million viewers over its three-day return period. More than 900,000 of those views came from audience members ages 18-49 and 25-54.

Not only was the "Doctor Who" special A-household ratings smash over at BBC America, but it also ignited plenty of social media conversations. The holiday episode was the most talked-about program on sites like Twitter and Facebook on Christmas Day.

As for the official plot synopsis of the Christmas special "The Return of Doctor Mysterio", BBC notes, "This Christmas sees the Doctor (Peter Capaldi) join forces with a masked Superhero for an epic New York adventure. With brain-swapping aliens poised to attack, the Doctor and Nardole (Matt Lucas) link up with an investigative reporter and a mysterious figure known only as The Ghost. Can the Doctor save Manhattan? And what will be revealed when we see behind the mask?"

Peter Capaldi stars as the Doctor, Matt Lucas (Bridesmaids, Little Britain) as Nardole, Justin Chatwin (Orphan Black, Shameless) as Grant and Charity Wakefield (Wolf Hall, The Player) as an investigative journalist.

The special is written by Steven Moffat, executive produced by Brian Minchin, produced by Peter Bennett and directed by Ed Bazalgette (Poldark).

"Doctor Who" is a British science-fiction television program created by Sydney Newman, C.E. Webber, and Donald Wilson.