Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, January 20, 2017 | Updated at 11:21 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

'The Blacklist' Season 4: Episode 12 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Released; Season 5 Cancellation Looms

By Staff Reporter (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 20, 2017 09:12 AM EST
'The Blacklist' Season 4 episode 12 'Natalie Luca'

'The Blacklist' Season 4 episode 12 'Natalie Luca'(Photo : Facebook/The Blacklist)

"The Blacklist" Season 4 is looming in cancellation due to various reasons. On the bright side, NBC has finally released the official plot description and promo clip of episode 12 "Natalie Luca".

According to Cinema Blend "The Blacklist" is looming to be canceled. Fans are worried about whether the series would get a season 5 renewal or not, given that the series' fourth season is having a hard time attracting viewers.

"The Blacklist" Season 4's first eight episodes averaged with a not-so-great 5.8 million viewers and 1.14 million in the 18-49 demographic in Live+same day ratings.

Those numbers, however, increase in DVR viewership. The show has garnered 10.6 million DVR viewers and 2.37 in the 18-49 demographic. "The Blacklist" also performs well in affluent homes that lead to good advertising revenue, so it's possible that NBC Television Network will keep the program and renew it for another season.

As for the official plot synopsis of episode 12, Spoilers Guide notes, "The Task Force chases an elusive assassin who kills by imparting a fatal disease on her victims. Meanwhile, Raymond 'Red' Reddington (James Spader) enlists Tom Keen (Ryan Eggold) for an undercover operation inside his criminal organization."

For a quick rundown of episode 11 "The Harem", Entertainment Weekly reported that Liz proved herself to the leader of an elite group of female robbers and infiltrated their organization as they prepared for their next heist.

Elsewhere, Red contended with surprising problems in his operations and Tom channeled his energy to fatherly duties.

"The Blacklist" Season 4 episode 12 is titled as "Natalie Luca". The upcoming episode is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, February 2, 2017, at 10:00 p.m. EST first and exclusive on NBC Television Network.

"The Blacklist" is an American crime thriller television series created by Jon Bokenkamp. The story revolves around Raymond "Red" Reddington (James Spader), a former U.S. Navy officer turned high-profile criminal, voluntarily surrenders to the FBI after eluding capture for decades.

SEE ALSO

'The Blacklist' Season 4: New Killer to Target Liz; Episode 10 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed

'The Big Bang Theory' Season 10 Cancellation Looms: Raj's Ex-GFs Officially Returns

'Supernatural' Season 12: 'Modern Family' Actor Officially Joins Cast; Episode 9 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed

'Chicago Fire' Season 5: Episode 11 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed; Cast Member Rescued by Real Life Chicago Fire Dept

Tagsthe blacklist, The Blacklist Season 4 Promo, The Blacklist spoilers, The Blacklist updates, The Blacklist Season 4

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

Deadpool sequel Ryan Reynolds Hugh Jackman Pierce Brosnan

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

SPORTS

S&M Club Jane the Virgin Season 3 Plot

Houston Rockets v Golden State Warriors - Game Five

Golden State Warriors Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry will be part of Western Conference’s starting lineup for the 2017 NBA All-Star Game to be held in New Orleans Smoothie King Center.

Warriors Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry is a part of the Western Conference starting five; experience is the team's first strategy as joining the two are James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis.
Ricky Rubio #9 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks to pass the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the game on November 15, 2016 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Minnesota Timberwolves Point Guard Rubio Minnesota Timberwolves Point Guard Rubio
Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks celebrates a basket with teammate Joakim Noah #13 at Madison Square Garden on December 25, 2016 in New York City.

Kristaps Porzingis To Play At Center
Charlotte Hornets v Minnesota Timberwolves

NBA Trade 2017: Minnesota Wants Ricky Rubio In Trade Proposals
Toronto Raptors v Golden State Warriors

Kyle Lowry Has Done The Right Thing: Raptors Star Has No Worry About Free Agency
Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show

Wix Ad Lands Super Bowl Spot Starring DC’s Wonder Woman Gal Gadot & Jason Statham from ‘Transporter’
NBA News: Knicks Shuffle Lineup In Hope To Find Spark, But Come Up Short Vs. Hawks

NBA News: Knicks Shuffle Lineup In Hope To Find Spark, But Come Up Short Vs. Hawks

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics