'The Blacklist' Season 4: Episode 12 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Released; Season 5 Cancellation Looms

"The Blacklist" Season 4 is looming in cancellation due to various reasons. On the bright side, NBC has finally released the official plot description and promo clip of episode 12 "Natalie Luca".

According to Cinema Blend "The Blacklist" is looming to be canceled. Fans are worried about whether the series would get a season 5 renewal or not, given that the series' fourth season is having a hard time attracting viewers.

"The Blacklist" Season 4's first eight episodes averaged with a not-so-great 5.8 million viewers and 1.14 million in the 18-49 demographic in Live+same day ratings.

Advertisement

Those numbers, however, increase in DVR viewership. The show has garnered 10.6 million DVR viewers and 2.37 in the 18-49 demographic. "The Blacklist" also performs well in affluent homes that lead to good advertising revenue, so it's possible that NBC Television Network will keep the program and renew it for another season.

As for the official plot synopsis of episode 12, Spoilers Guide notes, "The Task Force chases an elusive assassin who kills by imparting a fatal disease on her victims. Meanwhile, Raymond 'Red' Reddington (James Spader) enlists Tom Keen (Ryan Eggold) for an undercover operation inside his criminal organization."

For a quick rundown of episode 11 "The Harem", Entertainment Weekly reported that Liz proved herself to the leader of an elite group of female robbers and infiltrated their organization as they prepared for their next heist.

Elsewhere, Red contended with surprising problems in his operations and Tom channeled his energy to fatherly duties.

"The Blacklist" Season 4 episode 12 is titled as "Natalie Luca". The upcoming episode is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, February 2, 2017, at 10:00 p.m. EST first and exclusive on NBC Television Network.

"The Blacklist" is an American crime thriller television series created by Jon Bokenkamp. The story revolves around Raymond "Red" Reddington (James Spader), a former U.S. Navy officer turned high-profile criminal, voluntarily surrenders to the FBI after eluding capture for decades.