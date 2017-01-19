'Chicago Fire' Season 5: Episode 11 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed; Cast Member Rescued by Real Life Chicago Fire Dept

NBC has officially released the official plot description and promo clip of episode 11 'Who Lives and Who Dies'. Plus, a cast member has been rescued by thereal life 'Chicago Fire' team.

After a brief hiatus set up in part by NBC's decision to schedule around the President Barack Obama address, "Chicago Fire" is returning on air with an episode that could provide us with a few interesting character updates. Not only that, but it could give everyone out there pulling for Anna to be okay some hope.

As for the official plot synopsis of episode 11, Spoilers Guide notes, "Dawson (Monica Raymund) and Casey (Jesse Spencer) each deal with difficulties in the field.

Dawson finds it hard to keep her emotions in check during an ambo run involving a pregnant teen. Elsewhere, the firehouse is called to the site of a building fire and Casey is forced to make a split-second decision when two victims are each need of life-saving assistance. In the aftermath, Casey is left to deal with the repercussions. Meanwhile, Severide (Taylor Kinney) shares a bond with Anna (guest star Charlotte Sullivan), as she makes her recovery."

On another note, Daily Mail has learned that Joe Minoso, who is known for his role as Squad 3 firefighter Joe Cruz, recently found himself calling the real Chicago Fire Department after a minor mishap. stunned Chicago firefighters when he called for help after being trapped in an elevator last Wednesday.

Minoso was able to capture a footage of the rescue, along with a message thanking the firefighters who quickly responded to his call. "Slightly embarrassed cause I know who I'm gonna have to call," the actor wrote on Instagram. He further stated, "But less than 15 minutes later the #chicagofiredepartment was there when I needed them. Thank you so much for the help boys!"

"Chicago Fire" Season 5 episode 11 is titled as "Who Lives and Who Dies." The upcoming episode is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, January 24, 2017, at 10:00 p.m. EST on NBC Television Network.

"Chicago Fire" is an American action-drama television series that airs on NBC and was created by Michael Brandt and Derek Haas with Dick Wolf serving as an executive producer.