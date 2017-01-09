'The Blacklist' Season 4: New Killer to Target Liz; Episode 10 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed

The newest episode of "The Blacklist" Season 4 will bring in a new killer for Liz Keen. With that being said, NBC has finally released the official plot description and promo clip of episode 10 "The Forecaster". While a summary of episode 9 "Lipet's Seafood Company" is highlighted here for fans who have missed to watch it.

According to Carter Matt, the next episode of "The Blacklist" season 4 will once again put Elizabeth as the target of a new killer.

The second episode for the year will see Liz visited by an individual, who, although unknown to the mother of one, knows an awful lot about her.

As for the official plot synopsis of episode 10, Spoilers Guide notes, "A new case arrives at Elizabeth Keen's (Megan Boone) doorstep, where someone has left a diorama depicting a crime soon to be committed. Meanwhile, Raymond 'Red' Reddington (James Spader) explores a new business opportunity."

For a quick rundown of episode 9 "Lipet's Seafood Company", Entertainment Weekly reported that the allegiances of the task force were tested when a probe into an international terrorist who operated on American soil is revealed.

Elsewhere, Aram Mojtabai (Amir Arison) faced the repercussions of his girlfriend who hacked the FBI system, and Red requested for a favor.

"The Blacklist" Season 4 episode 10 is titled as "The Forecaster". The upcoming episode is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, January 12, 2017, at 10:00 p.m. ET first and exclusive on NBC Television Network.

"The Blacklist" is an American crime thriller television series created by Jon Bokenkamp.