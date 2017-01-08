[WATCH] 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 5 Secrets Spilled: Plus Episode 10 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed

Lala Kent announced back in August that she had departed "Vanderpump Rules" mid-way through the season. Since her exit is going to be shown on an upcoming episode, she's busy doing press about leaving the show. She addresses Jax Taylor's accusations that she was fired, reveals that her mystery guy is a pro athlete and explains why Spencer Pratt should join the show and more!

According to Latest News Headlines, Lala Kent spills that her secret boyfriend is a pro athlete and explains why he would never make an appearance on the show. When talking about other reality show possibilities, she says:

James Kennedy is good at keeping her secret because he's already met the mystery man. "James knows, yeah...They have met....it was funny because James and I have hooked up before, so my guy kind of teased him about it. My man gets nervous when I go with him by myself, when I go with James, because we hooked up before, so I think he thinks that that would continue. But it would never. Because, it happened once and never happened again. So, clearly it wasn't as great as we both thought it would be."

As for the official plot synopsis of episode 10, TV Guide notes, "Stassi Schroeder's birthday trip continues at a Montauk clambake, where potential new bachelors emerge and seafood blunders unfold. Also, Lala Kent at last resurfaces. Later, sparks fly at a summer house, with Stassi alone in a hot tub with a handsome New Yorker."

For a quick rundown of episode 9 "The Talk of Montauk", Entertainment Weekly reported that a NASCAR birthday weekend was held for Ariana. On the other hand, Stassi's Montauk birthday got off a rocky part.

"Vanderpump Rules" Season 5 episode 10 is titled as "Summer House Rules". The upcoming episode is scheduled to premiere on Monday, January 9, 2017, at 9:00 p.m. EST first and exclusive on Bravo TV.