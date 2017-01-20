‘Fifty Shades Darker’: Jamie Dornan Visits S&M Club, Actor Empathize With Fans Who Snubs The Franchisee

Just a few days more and one of the much anticipated movies of this year, "Fifty Shades Darker," will hit the theaters. Recently, actor Jamie Dornan revealed his research for the franchise, where he had to visit a S&M club.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Jamie Dornan, who plays Christian Grey, revealed that to know more about S&M and to prepare for his role he visited an actual S&M club. Dornan admitted that it was his first time to understand any form of S&M and its nothing like he had ever experience before.

However, the actor added that he is not interested in the practice in real life. "[S&M] doesn't float my boat. I've always been open-minded and liberal - I'd never judge anyone's sexual preference," GQ Magazine quoted Dornan as saying. "Whatever gets people off is entirely up to them and there's a million different ways to please yourself, sexually."

Talking to GQ, Dornan talked about his opinion on Fifty Shades receiving negative reviews for its racy topics. The actor stated that he doesn't blame the people.

Dornan said that he knows there are many people who are not into such themes and practices and are very vocal about it. The S&M theme is new to many and they may not understand it.

Giving the example of himself, the actor added that he doesn't blame people for that. Even he doesn't know a lot of things and doesn't try to dwell deeper.

Yet, Dornan can find himself giving his opinion on those topics. It's just the nature of human being. He doesn't lose his sleep over it.

Dornan also admitted that even after shooting intimae scenes with co star Dakota Johnson, there is still a level of awkwardness in the air. The initial release of "Fifty Shades Darker" will be on 9 February 2017.