2017 MacBook Air Update: iPad Pro Likely to Cause MacBook Air’s Termination

Apple CEO and co-founder Steve Jobs holds up the new Mac Book Air after he delivered the keynote speech to kick off the 2008 Macworld at the Moscone Center January 15, 2008 in San Francisco, California. (Photo : David Paul Morris/Getty Images)

Now as per the latest rumors, Apple may discontinue their MacBook Air lineup due to meagre sales in 2016. According to industry experts, the company's decision to terminate their entry level laptops can be attributed to iPad Pro.

According to reports, the hybrid tablet, iPad Pro was well received by the users who get productivity of a laptop and convenience of a tablet. The unsatisfactory sale of MacBook Air can also be blamed on Apple's decision to dilute the MacBook brand, Forbes reported. Even though the company introduced several models, they barely had any notable upgrades, while others were downright redundant.

Moreover, the phenomenal success of iPad Pro put MacBook Air in a tough spot, especially as Apple is planning to launch iPad Pro 2. The device is not only going to be much faster, but will also be compatible with a mouse and a keyboard, making it almost like MacBook Air, only better and more sophisticated.

The company will obviously want their iPad Pro 2 to catch up with the consumers, that could only mean bad news for the Air variant as it will be phased out sooner than thought. With iPad's ability to be work as productively as a laptop and still offer ease of a compact device, MacBook Air's lifeline looks blurred at best.

Meanwhile, in-line with the rumors, Apple has already discontinued their 11-inch Air models and only 13-inch variants now remain available for purchase, MacRumors reported. Rumors in 2016 had already indicated that the lineup will most likely be terminated. But if the company is holding on it, it is safe to assume that they see value in their Air variants.

Since has been particularly focusing on MacBook Pro recently, it should not come as a surprise if other models are neglected, until they are completely removed.