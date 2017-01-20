‘Grimm’ Season 6 Episode 3 Spoilers: ‘Oh Captain, My Captain’ To Feature an Interesting Twist; Nick to Transform into Renard

Actors Silas Weir Mitchell, David Giuntoli and Russell Hornsby attend the 'Grimm' season five panel during Comic-Con International 2015 at the San Diego Convention Center on July 11, 2015 in San Diego, California.(Photo : Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

Nick (David Giuntoli) will use an old magic spell to stop the rise of Captain Renard (Sasha Roiz) and his ensuing madness. If the latest spoiler is any indication, Nick's emulation into Renard will help him and his team in defeating the police captain.

According to the synopsis by TV Guide, Adalind (Claire Coffee) and Monroe (Silas Weir Mitchell) will do all it takes to ensure that Nick succeeds in stopping Capt. Renard. At the same time, Eve (Bitsie Tulloch) and Rosalee (Bree Turner) are forced to get ready their spells on a gun point. This was the same spell that was used to turn Adalind into Juliette.

As Renard is gaining prominence, Nick has to get him out of his element to overthrow his rising power. Nick's plan to transform into Renard in order to defeat the antagonist and come out clean may lead to a clash between the two. "Grimm" enthusiasts may witness another edgy confrontation as Renard learns about Nick's plan to clone him.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the viewers will also see Renard's reputation suffer as Nick's strategy to stop him will also tarnish his credibility as the former police captain turned mayor. In an interview with TVLine, Roiz reveals that after episode 3, his character's life will change significantly.

As Renard tries to stay afloat amid Nick's plan to defeat him, he looks for a support system that he will find in his daughter Diana (Hannah R. Loyd). Roiz revealed that Renard shares a unique relationship with his daughter and she plays a crucial role in his life.

It waits to be seen if Renard will be able to overcome Nick's attempts to defeat him or if the latter will be able to take the captain down. Episode 3 will air on Jan. 20, 2017, followed by "El Ceugle" to be aired on Jan. 27, on NBC network.