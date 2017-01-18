Duggar News: Joy-Anna Duggar Reportedly Broke Courting Rules by Having Premarital Sex; Family Rumored to Announce Courtship Fearing Pregnancy

According to the rumors, Duggar and Forsyth have been having sexual relationships for more than a year now. In fact, the couple told about their alleged relationship only after Joy-Anna was faced with a pregnancy scare.

In a report by Radar Online, a source close to the family revealed that the Joy-Anna's courting with Austin is fake. The couple has already engaged in premarital sex and their parents' claim about their kid's chastity are also false. The source added that the Duggar kids are just like any other kids and as they enter their teens, their hormones are wild and Joy-Anna is no exception.

Meanwhile, the insider also added that it was only due to pregnancy scare that the two finally admitted to being physically involved. Jim Bob and Michelle immediately panicked, fearing another scandal on their hands. However, they were able to keep this information from reaching the media as Joy-Anna was not really pregnant, the source explained.

In another news, rumor has it that the Duggar family is desperate to get their eldest daughter, Jana Duggar, a husband. They are reportedly using Facebook to find an eligible suitor.

After Jana celebrated her 27th birthday, the fans and well wishers have been curious about her relationship status. Even though she has a twin brother of same age, but everybody, including her parents, are more focused on her.

Jim Bob and Michelle have been using subtle Facebook posts to show their daughter's good side. One such post read, "Jana, you are such a wonderful, beautiful, sweet, virtuous woman. You have such a loving heart that continually shows kindness to everyone you encounter. We love the woman you've become!"

Jana once revealed in her interview with Entertainment Tonight that she is not looking to rush into things and will take her time to find the right guy.

Even though there were rumors in the past about the family's unwillingness to let their free nanny go already, but looks like these speculations were unfounded as they are reportedly looking for a suitable mate for Jana.