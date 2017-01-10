‘Gotham City Sirens’ News: ‘Suicide Squad’ actress spotted reading Harley Quinn comic; Batman Cameo Likely; Megan Fox rumored to play Poison Ivy

Margot Robbie was recently spotted at Los Angeles airport, reading "Harley Quinn" comic. The photo of her with the DC comic book became viral instantly, leading to reports that the actress is researching for her upcoming film.

Soon enough, an ardent DC fan, also a Reddit user, revealed the exact issue the actress was reading at that time. Titled, "Harley Quinn Valentine's Day Special," a part of "Harley Quinn Vol. 3 Kiss Kiss Bang Stab," the villainess gets an opportunity to go out on a date with Bruce Wayne after a charity auction, but ends up kidnapping the superhero instead.

However, a report by Screen Rant clarifies that this doesn't seem to be the plot of "Gotham City Sirens." The Australian actress could only be reading to research her character more deeply.

At the same time, Ben Affleck may likely make a cameo in the film nevertheless because his character, "Batman" is already appearing in "Wonder Woman" and "Justice League." Considering that he has a history with Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy and Catwoman, it is very likely for Batman to appear in the film.

Meanwhile, Mirror recently reported that Megan Fox may be playing the role of Poison Ivy alongside Robbie. Fox was reportedly chosen for the role of Catwoman in "The Dark Knight Rises." However, she narrowly missed the part. But it looks like she may be given another shot to enter the DCEU.

Reports indicate that the "Transformers" actress has been ordering for comic books online that feature Poison Ivy and is asking them to be delivered at her Warner Studios address. Fox is already known to be a big fan of comic books. She has already been a part of "Robot Chicken" as Lois Lane and most importantly, Fox has already expressed interest in playing the role of Poison Ivy.

"Gotham City Sirens" does not have a release date yet, as there are other "Suicide Squad" projects, "Suicide Squad 2" and "Deadshot" in the pipeline.